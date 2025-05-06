Are those 2 nd out of the gate in an action, in sanctions etc., the ones really to benefit for they learn what you are doing and react in a focused refined manner to cope and rise above it and succeed? It is twisted way of thinking but what is your view? I want Trump to win for we win, but what is your view from written above? Is nativism, protectionism, unilateralism, overtly nationalistic impulses, hyper-populism the way TODAY? In this inter-twined world? Your thoughts? Is POTUS William McKinley POTUS Trump’s mentor? Too much so? Too much American expansionism? Your view? Is Trump really seeking to tear Russia and China away from their spooning, to split the union? Is it a smart move how he courts Putin? hhhmmm, akin to Nixon? Is Trump shaking Reagan’s ‘Free trade America’ to its core? Turning inward too much? I think a fascinating question.

I felt Trump was destined to be on Rushmore in January 2020. I did. Pre-COVID fake non-pandemic, the disaster of the OWS lockdowns and Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer Moderna Weissman Sahin BioNTech deadly mRNA transfection vaccine. I did. Can he get there? I think so. 4 years. Today, NO! But he can. I am cheer leading.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)