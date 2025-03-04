Calm down Habba, I like your work, style, smarts, defense of POTUS but calm down, check your language, it is offensive!

Habba: ‘but perhaps they’re not fit to have a job at this moment, or not willing to come to work. And we can’t, you know, I wouldn’t take money from you and pay somebody and say, 'Sorry, you know, they’re not going to come to work.' It’s just not acceptable.”

I have a problem with this by Habba, this is not reflective, these are people who put their lives on the line…you did know POTUS Trump escaped the draft due to some foot ailment back then…did you? while many went into the Vietnam war and died! so be very careful with how you refer to veterans and I ask you to pull this back and apologize to them, they have served this nation more than you and even Trump. It’s that simple. Not even the South African impregnator-in-chief served this nation in uniform, so you people be very careful who you disparage.

WASHINGTON — White House adviser Alina Habba said Tuesday that military veterans affected by the DOGE-led layoffs of federal workers may not be "fit to have a job at this moment."

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Habba was asked about fired workers whom Democrats have invited to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. Habba defended the cuts and said she had no sympathy for the thousands of people who have lost their jobs.

Emily Erroa, an Army veteran who was fired from the Department of Energy last month alongside other employees who did not yet have full civil service protections, called Habba’s statement “ridiculous.”

"The narrative that remote/teleworkers do not work is not accurate and insulting," Erroa, who had recently taken a job at the Energy Department after spending three years at the Department of Veterans Affairs, said. "Especially when it comes to veterans that have [a] specific diagnosis due to fighting and serving the country."

Jesus Tony Ruiz, an Army veteran who was laid off from the VA last month, also criticized Habba's remarks.

"I lost my job in the VA thanks to Donald Trump," said Ruiz, who was invited to speak to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday by the progressive group VoteVets. "So what did I do for my country? I served my country, and now they fired me. So no, they’re not helping me out whatsoever.”

Another veteran, who requested anonymity because they still work in the federal government, called her remarks a "slap in the face to those who have served, sacrificed, and ... carry the scars both mental and physical from their service.

"Coming to work? It’s not always as simple as showing up. Some days, I can’t even stand up and the pain is excruciating," this person said, adding, "Does that make me unemployable in his [Trump's] eyes? Apparently so."

