policy, the two posit that US military interventions have damaged America’s reputation internationally, particularly — get ready for a shock — in countries where American forces are deployed.

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Macgregor traces this interventionist approach to the post-Cold War strategy associated with Paul Wolfowitz, which he characterizes as an effort to preserve US global dominance by preventing rival powers from emerging, and links it to subsequent conflicts in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya. He concludes that successive administrations have largely maintained the same hegemonic ambitions despite changes in party and leadership, arguing that military coercion cannot reverse the emergence of a multipolar world in which China, Russia, and Iran have become increasingly influential powers.’

We made a mistake. Drunk rapist Hegseth et al. have damaged Trump’s Presidency completely. There is no reason why America in Trump’s foreign policy on why we are still attacking Iran. I await some explanation as to why we are still bombing Iran etc. So is it that we want to stop any other nation from emerging?