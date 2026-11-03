policy, the two posit that US military interventions have damaged America’s reputation internationally, particularly — get ready for a shock — in countries where American forces are deployed.
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Macgregor traces this interventionist approach to the post-Cold War strategy associated with Paul Wolfowitz, which he characterizes as an effort to preserve US global dominance by preventing rival powers from emerging, and links it to subsequent conflicts in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya. He concludes that successive administrations have largely maintained the same hegemonic ambitions despite changes in party and leadership, arguing that military coercion cannot reverse the emergence of a multipolar world in which China, Russia, and Iran have become increasingly influential powers.’
We made a mistake. Drunk rapist Hegseth et al. have damaged Trump’s Presidency completely. There is no reason why America in Trump’s foreign policy on why we are still attacking Iran. I await some explanation as to why we are still bombing Iran etc. So is it that we want to stop any other nation from emerging?
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Iran now has a nuclear weapon and a support delivery system and if they send one over to get Trump, he will hide in his nuclear bunker and let Washington get wiped off the map, after all, he has already shown his "bravery" in Turkey, where he let Airforce One take off fully loaded with everyone, while he hid in a milk truck and left Turkey in another military aircraft - but if Trump does not get reelected this mid term, most of America's problems go away, if a new POTUS settles things with IRAN, which Trump won't ever do.
My theory is that Trump started the war with Iran to deflect what hid did with Epstein away: If a review of Trump's life with his mate Epstein is a political issue, then what should be taken into account is the factual part - it was posted by the Democrats and obviously it would never have been posted by a Republican Trump support base, also in question is Maria Farmer for some reason I am unaware of, however, if you dismiss both the Democrats and Maria Farmer from the overall post, then there are many other questions that Trump should be held accountable for, bearing in mind that he has already been convicted as a rapist and had to pay the fine imposed on him of was it 3 million Dollars? by the American Court, at that time - he escaped all other punishments when he became POTUS 47, which implies that the rest of that article is valid and it is a Judiciary report. It is in 2 parts, this is just the first part. I copy and paste, I don't usually do much else.
Part 1
Pedophile President Trump & Epstein Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year-Old’s Virginity, New House Report States
A new Democrat-led House Committee on the Judiciary report released this week sheds more light on President Donald Trump’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The Document, entitled “‘We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey’: The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ’s Desperate Efforts to Cover it Up,” is based on the accounts of eleven women, five of whom alleged Trump raped or sexually assaulted them in the presence of the disgraced financier. Two of those women were 13-year-old children at the time of the alleged events.
The report portrays both Trump and former United States Special Representative for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli as being members of Epstein’s trafficking inner circle, and catalogs how Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) “actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators” and attempted to block the release of the Epstein Files in order to protect the president.
Even so, Trump’s name still appears roughly 38,000 times in the released Epstein Files, with Epstein himself claiming that he introduced Trump’s future wife Melania to him, and that the pair first had sex aboard his infamous “Lolita Express” jet. Melania was, at the time, a model working for Zampolli’s agency.
A Host of Women Come Forward
Beatrice Keul – In 1993, Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul was in New York City competing in Trump’s American Dream Pageant. It was there that she met both the future president and Jeffrey Epstein. Trump offered to secure her a place at New York University, and for Zampolli to arrange her visa. Epstein, she said, described himself as “Don’s best friend.”
Keul went to a suite in the Plaza Hotel for what she thought was a meeting about NYU. However, upon entering the suite, she said, Trump grabbed her from behind and “brutally” raped her, tearing her dress and caused bleeding and bruising across her body.
“Katie Johnson” – (a pseudonym) alleges in a lawsuit that Trump raped and sexually abused her on multiple occassions in 1994, when she was just 13-years-old. At an Epstein party in New York, she states that she was ordered to strip down to her underwear, massage Epstein, and touch Trump’s penis. Trump and Epstein argued over who would take her virginity, with Epstein getting angry and “violently raping her” when he found out Trump had already done so.
Johnson also alleges that Trump and Epstein threatened to kill her if she went to the authorities, stating “we will make you disappear like [name redacted].”
In a separate complaint, Johnson said that, on another occasion, she pleaded with Trump to wear a condom, to which he struck her in the face and screamed that he “would do whatever he wanted.” After he finished, Johnson claimed that Trump threw money at her and screamed “get a fucking abortion.”
Jane Doe 4 – Another 13-year-old allegedly assaulted by Trump was Jane Doe 4. She told the FBI that, in 1983, she bit Trump while performing oral sex on him, in response to which he hit her in the face. She said that Epstein flew her to New York City on multiple occasions, where she was offered up as “fresh meat” at “intimate gatherings with other, prominent, wealthy men,” where she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men.
Stacey Williams – Williams, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, dated Epstein in the 1990s. While at Trump’s Christmas party at the Plaza Hotel, she said that Trump groped her in front of Epstein. “His hands were all over me. They were on my breasts, they were on my butt, they were on, you know, my hips, up and down,” she said. Epstein berated her for letting Trump touch her.
Jill Harth – Harth alleges that in 1993, Trump bundled her into his daughter’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago, kissed and groped her, and prevented her from leaving.
Jane Doe 1 – At just 14-years-old, Epstein brought her to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, telling him “this is a good one, huh?” to which Trump responded “Yes.” She described in detail the sexual abuse she received from Epstein and others, but did not name Trump as one of those individuals.