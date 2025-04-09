'US could be bombing Iran by weekend if Tehran doesn't fall in line; Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iran should not be dismissed as empty words, an expert has
has said; IF Iran does not sit down with US diplomats to discuss scrapping its nuclear ambitions on Saturday, massive bombing raids - and the prospect of an extended and costly US/Iran conflict could
result, a national security expert warned today…Donald Trump is demanding face-to-face meetings with top political and military brass from both nations.’ ‘He has already announced the two countries will meet in Oman on Saturday - but Iran almost immediately contradicted the president insisting the talks would be conducted through an intermediary. Speaking from the White House’ Oval Office last night Trump warned Iran “would be in great danger” if the projected talks were stymied. He said: “We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday.’
That above is 6 US B-2 nuclear bombers now in striking range of Iran.
What is your view on this reporting? What is your view of this?
"We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.
“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if the talks aren't successful, I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran".
US could be bombing Iran by weekend if Tehran doesn't fall in line | World | News | Express.co.uk
This is so ridiculous. I wish there was some country that would start bombing the DC swamp all in the name of peace. No country should be terrorized with bombing where civilians and innocents are at severe risk.
There is NO excuse for this action. 5,000 years of endless wars have solved nothing. Trump the savior? Give me a break. Nuclear bombing? Well, ain't that just grand and totally retarded.
America has been captured by Israel.