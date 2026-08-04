Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

how could we have done this? and Iran remains now stronger? we have made us vulnerable. this is actually batshit crazy

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Jake
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At some point you have to stop blaming those around Trump and put the blame where it belongs. Trump was supposedly victim to Fauci and others for the Covid debacle. Now Trump is supposedly of victim of Hegseth. Trump is beholden to Netanyahu, call it for what it is. And we are sucked into another endless Mideast war. He misled many people who voted for him on the basis of no more needless foreign wars. He did do a lot of good things but this has ruined his legacy.

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