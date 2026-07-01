Three members of a four-person MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter crew were rescued at sea after an “emergency water landing” in the Arabian Sea early Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

A search continues for the fourth and final crew member.

There is “no indication” the helicopter was shot down by hostile action, the military said. The helicopter is assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush.

“Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush,” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said. “U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for [the] other aircrewman still missing.”