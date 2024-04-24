concerned about bathrooms and pronouns…we have HAMAS and Iran threatening at each moment ways to kill Americans yet we fixated on preferred pronouns…

how about this you freaks in Biden administration and military, you with your gender fetish and pronouns, all you represent are sick twisted, psychopaths, ill people, who need some xxx and some xxxx and more xxxx up the xxxxx and then xxxxx….that will set your sorry pink pussy hat freaks straight…

you sorry freaks should be wondering how to help protect our borders…not pronouns.

‘The military could seek to formally punish service members for refusing to use another service member’s preferred pronouns under existing policy, according to military experts.

A 2020 Equal Opportunity law opened the door for commanders to subject someone who refuses to affirm a transgender servicemember’s so-called gender identity to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) for charges related to harassment, Capt. Thomas Wheatley, an assistant professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Such a move would likely infringe on a servicemember’s constitutional rights to uphold their conscience, but it might not prevent leaders from employing more subtle ways of disciplining service members.’

Military Could Hit Troops With Courts-Martial For Refusing To Use Preferred Pronouns, Experts Say | The Daily Caller