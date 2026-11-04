DEMS WIN HOUSE AND SENATE!
RESULTS: NOW
SENATE 51 40
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
DEMS WIN HOUSE AND SENATE!
RESULTS: NOW
SENATE 51 40
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-2Hsu9TAPiQ?feature=share
no stolen votes, the system works, Trump lost fair and square and shows you as I said, Trump lost 2016, the 'stolen' was a lie concocted to not take responsibility for the fuckery and pain of the lockdowns, the OWS madness...the deadly lockdowns and Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine