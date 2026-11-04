Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-2Hsu9TAPiQ?feature=share

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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no stolen votes, the system works, Trump lost fair and square and shows you as I said, Trump lost 2016, the 'stolen' was a lie concocted to not take responsibility for the fuckery and pain of the lockdowns, the OWS madness...the deadly lockdowns and Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine

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