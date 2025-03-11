U.S. Suspends Costly Deportation Flights Using Military Aircraft Trump administration had used C-17s to fly migrants abroad and to Guantanamo Bay; 2 months ago I wrote about this and told you how it
will be solved, as soon as I saw the issue on money, 100%, some insiders will quickly go register transport companies, lease some planes and then get the contracts to do these flights...sit back
Once a government releases a story that it is costing too much to do something, this is atypical and bet your house they have lined up folks who will take it over ‘cheaper’ wink wink nod nod…that will so happen to be buddies of buddies who know someone who hooked them up wink wink nod nod…this is the issue, they talk big about inefficiencies but then find ways to cash in too…a lil somem somem…kickbacks, bag money, the works. This isn’t about saving money, it’s about making money…someone or some people. The money savings talk is to confuse you…that they doing this to save you money.
When males get a third tit, do you believe that. Until then. See who will get those contracts. I will apologize and mea culpa if I am wrong.
