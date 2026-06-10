Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
7m

‘Beheading’ suspect used asylum loophole to enter UK

Sudanese man charged with attempted murder over knife attack was granted leave to remain after entering via ‘Irish route’

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Dave Wilson's avatar
Dave Wilson
5m

Who’s giving them the targeting? It’s probably Israel! Duh

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