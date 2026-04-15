USA and Iran must find a negotiated deal asap & it is up to POTUS Trump to stand up & make a deal, Iran can attack in Hormuz & now move to use Houthi allies in Yemen to seal the Bab al-Mandeb
Strait, a Red Sea chokepoint; POTUS Trump need to step back, find a win win...there are no winners here & MBS Saudi Arabia WANTS a deal! but we lost the war; hard to admit but we did
Saudi Arabia pressures Trump to scale back war on Iran
Mohammed bin Salman wants the US president to lift quarantine of Iranian ports, say diplomats
It is time to wrap this up POTUS Trump and ensure our troops come home safe; you should have never ever entered this bombing excursion, you were lied to and misled, Hegseth et al. damaged you again, it would have never ended well as we see…please negotiate and say you got a deal, a victory and bring our troops home and begin the repair…take the off-ramp…make the deal. It is ok to end this now…no more blood shed.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.