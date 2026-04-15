Saudi Arabia pressures Trump to scale back war on Iran

Mohammed bin Salman wants the US president to lift quarantine of Iranian ports, say diplomats

It is time to wrap this up POTUS Trump and ensure our troops come home safe; you should have never ever entered this bombing excursion, you were lied to and misled, Hegseth et al. damaged you again, it would have never ended well as we see…please negotiate and say you got a deal, a victory and bring our troops home and begin the repair…take the off-ramp…make the deal. It is ok to end this now…no more blood shed.