infected ticks on Cuban workers, caused Lyme….

we created Lyme…

Yes, I have argued that Lyme was created by the US government and while at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) in Virginia where I worked as an expert trainer to clinicians and surgeons on practice guideline development, I came to know (2017 to 2019) that Lyme had some underpinnings with US government, Plum, and CIA…a bioweapons program gone amuck. See this Newsweek story of 2019.

CIA’s airline called Air America had a motto: ‘Anything, anywhere, anytime, professionally’!

Operation Mongoose:

The Cuban Project, also known as Operation Mongoose, was an extensive campaign of terrorist attacks against civilians, and covert operations, carried out by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in Cuba.[10] It was officially authorized on November 30, 1961, by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The name "Operation Mongoose" was agreed to at a White House meeting on November 4, 1961.

The operation was run out of JMWAVE, a major secret United States covert operations and intelligence gathering station on the campus of the University of Miami.[11][12] The operation was led by United States Air Force General Edward Lansdale on the military side and William King Harvey at the CIA and went into effect after the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion.’

U.S. Air Force Major General Edward Lansdale, head of Operation Mongoose on the military side of the operation, with William Harvey leading the CIA effort

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You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

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