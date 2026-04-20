USA's top military sniper Nick Irving...I like this guy! smart...'we stayed in Iraq for 20 fucking years fighting men in flip flops & pajamas, we need to nuke genocide people'...does he mean Iran? 'I
can see this going on for months and months'...'you can't kill a people who fighting for what they are standing up for, you can't kill that'...they were not that great & we were advanced yet stayed 20
years! we stayed. he is saying to defeat Iran, you got to get rid of a lot a lot of people, got to nuke them’…even with the most advanced military in the world, I think Nick is correct…these people are fighting for their civilization, for their humanity, for survival, for motherland, for the death of their Spiritual leader.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.