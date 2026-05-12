Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3m

Reminds me too much of Kamala. And in that photo she is wearing a pants suit. What's wrong with wearing a dress?

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Bonnie Camo MD's avatar
Bonnie Camo MD
5m

Good Idea!

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