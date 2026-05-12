room for her…yes, let the white elitist Palm Beach botoxxed looksmaxxing fraud fake filthy ‘connected’ pedophilic folk go batshit crazy!!!! ha ha ha…you think it cannot happen, sit back and watch…yes, JD as ‘first boy’…he fits that role nicely…

JD already angling her…he knows he is cooked but he can get her there and she should be…a woman POTUS…hell an AOC Usha ticket? I like an AOC Wes Moore ticket…I see no one on Republican side worthy save Rubio and he is a bit unstable at times with this Iran war disaster…huge mistake…I want an independent candidate to emerge or some unknown…it is time…America needs to heal and to fix and to become that shining star again…it is the greatest but dying and needs the right government…it does not today…far from it. today, it is circling the drain and only Palm Beach filthy folk cashing in…real America, fly-over, blue collar, hard working people left out…only the rich getting richer…and America is clearly a fascist state nation now…where business and government/state are ONE…

Trump maybe does not understand fascism but he sits atop a fascist state now…stunningly…he operates USA in a fascist manner, clear definition of fascism where you cannot tell where business ends and state begins…as much as I support him, I say how I think…I will vote for that…an Usha…POTUS….hindu up the White House…bling it out hindu styling!! elephants roaming etc. the whole thing….anything is better than what we had…anything. and in some ways what we experiencing now….right now it is America for sale to the already rich…this is not good. to insiders. to business who donates to the entity…I think POTUS Trump will endorse Usha fully! I think he likes her for POTUS! I think he must be talking to her about it.

You?

Now all you racists out there clutching your pearls and fish nets etc. and getting the vapors, calm down…think about it…tell me why not…