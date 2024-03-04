Thus many people are struggling with LONG-COVID and want help and this is post virus or Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine as the spike protein persists and is causing devastation to the body, cells, tissues etc.

So in all my reading and understanding, and with proper clinical oversight (not no pregnant woman or breastfeeding or elderly etc. are to take any drug or device or vaccine without supervision etc.) I think this 5 pronged approached is of value and may well help, given these have a safe profile and in existing use.



1)Fasting to drive autophagy that could mitigate spike protein from the body

see Halma et al.:

‘Fasting, a practice with historical roots in various cultures, has recently garnered significant interest in the field of medicine. In this article, we delve into the mechanisms underlying fasting-induced autophagy and its therapeutic applications for spike protein associated pathology. We explore the therapeutic potential of fasting on spike protein-related pathology and the role of interventions to upregulate autophagy, including compounds like spermidine, resveratrol, rapamycin, and metformin. In conclusion, fasting, coupled with an understanding of its nuances, holds promise as a therapeutic intervention for spike protein related diseases; with broad implications for human health. This review presents the therapeutic possibility of using autophagy to treat spike protein related diseases, and details the interventions to deploy this therapeutic modality.’

How to cite: Halma, M.T.; Marik, P.E.; Saleeby, Y.M. Exploring Autophagy in Treating Spike Protein-related Pathology. Preprints 2023, 2023061903. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202306.1903.v1

2)augumented NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine (Nac))

3)Bromelain

4)Nattokinase (spike support from TWC)

5)tumeric/curcumin

see link here:

Indications are that spermidine, resveratrol, rapamycin, and metformin can be useful and also considered in the cocktail of safe available products. To rid of spike protein.

Dr. Peter McCullough recommends the following dosing:

Bromelain 500 mg once a day, nattokinase 2,000 FU twice a day, and curcumin 500 mg twice a day. The regimen is to be followed for 3-12 months or more, depending on disease resolution progress. These are initial dosages and may be adjusted in accordance with the tolerability and severity of injury syndrome. Because doses are far below known limits of safety, dose escalation would be reasonable if there are residual symptoms after three months of therapy.

see link here:

see link here:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10663976/