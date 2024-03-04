Using 'fasting' (intermittent or water fast) can drive AUTOPHAGY (programmable cell death, cleaning out of cells of debris etc. might remove intracellular spike protein post virus & mRNA vaccine) and
quadruple compound formulation i) augumented NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine (Nac)) ii)Bromelain iii)tumeric/curcumin & Spike support dissolving formula with NATTOKINASE; see TWC
Thus many people are struggling with LONG-COVID and want help and this is post virus or Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine as the spike protein persists and is causing devastation to the body, cells, tissues etc.
So in all my reading and understanding, and with proper clinical oversight (not no pregnant woman or breastfeeding or elderly etc. are to take any drug or device or vaccine without supervision etc.) I think this 5 pronged approached is of value and may well help, given these have a safe profile and in existing use.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
1)Fasting to drive autophagy that could mitigate spike protein from the body
see Halma et al.:
‘Fasting, a practice with historical roots in various cultures, has recently garnered significant interest in the field of medicine. In this article, we delve into the mechanisms underlying fasting-induced autophagy and its therapeutic applications for spike protein associated pathology. We explore the therapeutic potential of fasting on spike protein-related pathology and the role of interventions to upregulate autophagy, including compounds like spermidine, resveratrol, rapamycin, and metformin. In conclusion, fasting, coupled with an understanding of its nuances, holds promise as a therapeutic intervention for spike protein related diseases; with broad implications for human health. This review presents the therapeutic possibility of using autophagy to treat spike protein related diseases, and details the interventions to deploy this therapeutic modality.’
How to cite: Halma, M.T.; Marik, P.E.; Saleeby, Y.M. Exploring Autophagy in Treating Spike Protein-related Pathology. Preprints 2023, 2023061903. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202306.1903.v1
2)augumented NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine (Nac))
3)Bromelain
4)Nattokinase (spike support from TWC)
5)tumeric/curcumin
see link here:
https://www.twc.health/products/spike-bromelain-turmeric?ref=PAUL
Indications are that spermidine, resveratrol, rapamycin, and metformin can be useful and also considered in the cocktail of safe available products. To rid of spike protein.
Dr. Peter McCullough recommends the following dosing:
Bromelain 500 mg once a day, nattokinase 2,000 FU twice a day, and curcumin 500 mg twice a day. The regimen is to be followed for 3-12 months or more, depending on disease resolution progress. These are initial dosages and may be adjusted in accordance with the tolerability and severity of injury syndrome. Because doses are far below known limits of safety, dose escalation would be reasonable if there are residual symptoms after three months of therapy.
see link here:
https://www.twc.health/products/spike-bromelain-turmeric?ref=PAUL
see link here:
https://www.twc.health/products/spike-bromelain-turmeric?ref=Paul
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10663976/
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Using 'fasting' (intermittent or water fast) can drive AUTOPHAGY (programmable cell death, cleaning out of cells of debris etc. might remove intracellular spike protein post virus & mRNA vaccine) and
Intermittent fasting is an interesting component anyone can do and not only does it not cost anything, it will save money and you will have more energy. I would say "get the advice of a medical doctor...", but I need to add "...who understands what has really been going on with the entire COVID operation."
Thanks for pointing these things out, Dr. Alexander!
Dr Lee Meritt told Jane Ruby that spike protein is a lie. Can you please explain if doctors have ever found actual spike protein in cells in the body and if so someone should tell Dr Lee she's mistaken. I get so confused with all this information, is it real or is it a lie?