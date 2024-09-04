who is on Epstein's list of the government officials in the congress, senate, high society elites etc. who rape young children, sodomize them and protected by the gilded elite class and media, but no, we rather get monkeypox up our anus all day long, when truth and in fact if you are heterosexual, do not engage in male penis inserting in male anuses, are no bi-sexual pervert, are not GAY, not a tranny pervert, then you have no problem.

If your world does not involve freakish bi-sexuality, and you are confident and know your partner is low risk monogamous, then this monkeypox (MPOX) is not a problem for you.

Let me start this monkeypox stack this way with some background:

We keep the debate only on the mechanisms of transmission (viral transmission mechanics) and not on sexual preferences etc. It appears to be transmitted as a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and thus we react in public health as we would for STDs. Do we do anything extra societally as to this monkeypox? No. Do we be scared? No. Do we wear masks? No. Do we shut down anything, schools, business, society? No. Do we do some contact tracing? Yes, in the high-risk sub-groups and if we think it warrants (for sure if there is a more virulent strain). No, if we do not. Acute if there is. Do we mass quarantine? No. There is no need. Do we order shelter-in-place? No. We just live life as normal in the low-risk heterosexual populations and turn off the insane corrupted media. That is all. Turn it off, turn off FOX and CNN!

The failed COVID mRNA vaccine as a background:

Let me start with this for it remains critical: the COVID vaccines, the mRNA platform, is a complete failure! This vaccine will harm and kill and is killing innocent healthy people coerced into taking it to put bread on the table. The vaccine is ineffective (you may say it’s a gene delivery platform, an injection and not a vaccine and I agree) and not properly safe. It is dangerous and I state and warn AGAIN, do not take it, do not take any more of it, do not under any circumstance give to your children. No healthy child. None!

This vaccine is non-sterilizing and the non-neutralizing vaccinal antibodies (Abs) binds to the virus’s spike (infectiousness of the virus) but does not stop infection or eliminates the virus. In fact, it enhances/facilitates infection. We have been saying this one year now (Vanden Bossche, Yeadon, McCullough, myself etc.). The vaccinal Abs and its sub-optimal immune pressure is causing selection pressure (Darwinian natural selection) to select the fittest, most infectious variants/clades to then become the new dominant more infectious variant. Among these, could be a more virulent/lethal variant. This could devastate humanity and if we wish to keep this pandemic ongoing for 100 years, with needless ineffective booster after booster, then we keep vaccinating with these failed mRNA vaccines.

Remember, we have and had the data (UK, Denmark, Scottish, Shrestha et al. Cleveland clinic etc.) that shows the 2 nd shot and the 3rd (1st booster) shot causes massive infection in the vaccinated, resulting in hospitalization, and death. Persons 50 years and over are at greatest risk as per data. If we want to harm and weaken and ‘slow kill’ the population with IMO a ‘bioweapon’, we keep going with these mRNA vaccines. This vaccine functions as a bioweapon. These vaccines have had no benefit, skews only to harm and again, do not, under no condition, give your children these vaccines.

And:

Smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox (MONEYpox) could cause global smallpox (vaccinia) epidemic; I warn, don't be stupid, understand you have damaged immune systems of (b)illions with COVID vaccines

Experts are saying smallpox vax 85% effective in monkey pox; however, this is NOT good news, for millions/billions are now immunocompromised from COVID vax…

The scare and risk from monkeypox is IMO simply that. Scare tactic, over-reaction, hyperbole. It is a defined population at elevated risk (MSM, close contact) and not elevated risk of severe outcome if you do get it.

In a certain sense, if showing symptoms etc. it is a reasonable step to ‘isolate’ close contacts and those showing overt symptoms, but you keep that localized to the high-risk community and if you are not constrained by WOKE politically correct madness, then with acute surveillance and contact tracing and proper PSAs to the high-risk GAY and bi-sexual groups, then you can tamp this down and keep it from expanding to the general low-risk population. It is when you play woke politically correct games, afraid to hurt the pink fluffy tender peelings, yes, I said ‘PEELINGS’, of the bi-sexual and tranny freak perverted communities, that you place the low-risk heterosexual populations at risk. With epidemiological confluence and expansion.

What can be said as to the most updated on monkeypox fraud of a pandemic:

Someone very high level in COVID pandemic response, top level intellect, came to me and said “Paul, I do not think it is even real”. He further said that they are well capable of juicing this up and creating this panic out of nothing. Fabricated. He said he needs to see a real case, a real image. He is not convinced. He shared his thoughts that were quite interesting. He asked me if I believed him. I said, ‘very possible’. Given the cast of characters we have had to deal with who have led this pandemic response. Why can’t they bring a fake monkeypox outbreak/epidemic?

When you have hysterical idiots like Eric Feigl-Ding rushing to write the utter claptrap garbage he wrote for 2 years on COVID and being wrong on all, then I smell a rat. These idiots have zero credibility and reside in their own mental world to not realize NO ONE listens to the junk they spew. I will read the writing of independent journalists like Jordan Schachtel all day long, for he gets it. Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone. He gets that the public simply wishes the truth, the facts, no more lies, no opinions, no junk science. Just honesty.

To me, anything is possible if viewed from the vantage of the last 2 years 2 months of pure lies by governments and their moronic duplicitous COVID experts. That we needed to do nothing, absolutely nothing in response to COVID, nothing. Not one single action. No mass testing with a flawed PCR test, no mass quarantine etc. None. If you were unwell, just stay home. Just always protect the vulnerable. Yet look at what we were subjected to by people ‘doing good by us’. Harms and death. None of it was needed. And the devastating part of this was that not only were the lockdown lunatic policies useless, but those implementing them knew way before that they were useless.

I told him you know what my brother, I could also ‘get there’, in that malevolent subversive people can fabricate anything to achieve dark nefarious subversive aims. I am no conspiracy theorist and deal with actual data and facts myself, so I need to see a bit more. I have to trust but this cast of characters have zero credibility. But I am open to all things, and he is impeccable, topmost, so he got me thinking. I have some thoughts and will leave that there for now, so put a pin in it for now. Let us assume that this is a real situation of credible monkeypox cases in Europe and North America, so as to have this discussion.

First, assuming it is real, we need to calm down and think this monkeypox issue through and use the effective public health tools we already have. The risk is being grossly exaggerated by the media, the governments, and inept medical experts, banging their fear drum. This monkeypox emergence appears to be localized to a certain high-risk group and principally transmitted with close intimate-type contact (largely in men who have sex with men). Acute contact tracing is optimal and the right course of action at this time (as well as update diagnostic capability for orthopoxviruses and PPE for relevant health professionals; also, no ignorance and stigmatization and we have to PSA to MSM on what signs and signals to look for). This virus is not easily spread human-to-human as it demands very close physical contact (highest risk being in contact with open and weeping sores/lesions/pustules of an infected person). One needs to have close physical contact with the lesions/pustules (content of the lesions/pustules). It can also be transmitted via respiratory droplets from lesions/blisters in the mouth of an infected person.

The truth is this virus is yet to be properly studied. To get our arms around monkeypox (if it has emerged as reported) and to address it successfully, we should seek to collect data from females in such similar same-sex relationships to establish if there is a risk differential by gender. Dr. Howard Tenenbaum (electronic communication) raises a very important point relevant to monkey pox characterization and could help with other such infection surveillance. He remarked para “One other extremely important measure would be to assess COVID vaccine status, especially the number of doses. If the entire gay community (or nearly whole) is vaccinated, then we will not learn much BUT if there is a dose response we will! And that would be between Moderna and Pfizer (dose response due to mRNA loads) and a dose response vis a vis the numbers of shots taken.”

So how should we optimally move forward at this time?

i)Importantly, there must be no stigmatization or demeaning based on sexual preference, we focus on the pathogen; stigmatization damaged the proper response to HIV as an example, even by the medical and research community as the focus was not on the pathogen; the lesson has been learnt

ii)Implementation of acute contact tracing

iii)Update diagnostic capability for orthopoxviruses

iv)In preparation, assess relevant Personal Protective Equipment for relevant health professionals and secure as needed

v)PSA (message) MSM and persons in bisexual relationships on what signs and signals/symptoms to look for in their sexual partners.

This last suggestion (v) will go a long way to reduce exposure and transmission. This virus is not easily spread human-to-human as it demands very close physical contact, and as such, govern yourself accordingly. The vast majority of the population including children, are at very low risk. As more is learnt, we will update the intelligence and respond accordingly. Based on medical knowledge to date, the risk is exceedingly low for the general population and unless dramatically different evidence emerges, the media et al. needs to stop the fear mongering panic porn. We know the at-risk group, we have a reasonably clear understanding on how it is transmitted, and we know how to mitigate spread with appropriate PSA messaging and reach out, acute contact tracing, and isolation of infected etc. The vast majority of the population will largely be just very fine. The media et al. needs to stop the fear mongering panic porn.

The inept COVID medical experts and lockdown lunatics and global predators are at it again and these experts have already pivoted to smallpox vaccine and are saying the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective in monkeypox. This is NOT necessarily good news, for millions/billions are now potentially immunocompromised from the COVID vaccine. While a theoretical risk, by initiating smallpox vaccination, if the vaccine contains smallpox or vaccinia virus, we could potentially re-introduce smallpox and vaccinia to populations. This could be catastrophic.

We need some deep breaths and think about this carefully and as mentioned, arrest this monkeypox with tried and tested and successful public health containment tools like acute contact tracing/surveillance and isolation of infected/symptomatic persons. We focus where the risk behavior is and NOT mass vaccination of the population or ‘ring’ vaccination (key is we need to assess which vaccines are even available for if any contains smallpox or vaccinia or are replicating (means it can reproduce in human cells), that can be a catastrophe; this needs serious debate) and NOT mass chaos in the general low risk population by nonsensical, fear-mongering media messaging.

IMO, there is no basis, none, zero, for mass population/global vaccination with any vaccine as a response to monkeypox. IMO, only in the identified at-risk group e.g. bisexual, men who have sex with men etc. (persons who are at risk) if there is a decision to vaccinate. This has to be studied carefully for even HIV/AIDS persons who have been COVID vaccinated, they have 2 existing challenges beyond the risk of monkeypox which are 1) their immune suppressed state to begin with due to the HIV infection and 2) their compromised /dysregulated/damaged immune system (innate and acquired-adaptive) due the devastation wrought by the COVID vaccine. So a decision to rush off vaccinating HIV positive persons (or certain groups) for monkeypox risk must be taken very seriously. The COVID vaccine has done tremendous damage to immune systems and we have no idea what the response will be even with non-replicating vaccines, if HIV positive persons (or similar) are mandated to be vaccinated.

The known suppression of the immune system for 2 weeks post COVID vaccine has been a serious concern as vaccinees have always been vulnerable to COVID and other viral infections/pathogen during this immediate post shot period. White blood cells are depressed during this period and thus why there are so many adverse events, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first 2-3 weeks post vaccine. The fact that the CDC and NIH etc. do not count these as occurring among the ‘vaccinated’ was to defraud the data to make it look like its a pandemic among the unvaccinated. The duplicitous CDC fraudsters count the first 2 weeks post vaccine as ‘unvaccinated’ which is IMO a means to deceive and manipulate the data.

Fauci, Francis Collins, Walensky, Bourla et al. thus failed to inform vaccinated persons how vulnerable they were for a period right after the jab. Yet I think it is more than this. Worse than this. We may have extensively damaged our innate and acquired-adaptive immune systems due to the COVID vaccine, in a way that vaccinated persons are at risk of developing a broad range of illnesses. Our immune systems may now be seriously compromised (in vaccinated persons) due to the COVID vaccine. We warned about this (Vanden Bossche, Yeadon, Couey myself etc.) and our fears may well be materializing. Monkeypox may be the tip.

I will start with this statement before delving deeper: Stop the panic porn, stop lying to the public. Focus on where the risk is, NOT the general population. If it is being spread principally by sexual contact and among men-who-have-sex-with-men, then say so, and we orient the debate properly and no politics. We orient the debate where the risk behavior is. Reporting suggests: '‘The community transmission is largely centred in urban areas and we are predominantly seeing it in individuals who self-identify as gay or bisexual, or other men who have sex with men."

We keep the debate only on the mechanisms of transmission (viral transmission mechanics) and not on sexual preferences etc. It appears to be transmitted as a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and thus we react in public health as we would for STDs. Do we do anything extra societally as to this monkeypox? No. Do we be scared? No. Do we wear masks? No. Do we shut down anything, schools, business, society? No. Do we do some contact tracing? If we think it warrants. No, if we do not. Acute. Do we mass quarantine? No. There is no need. Do we order shelter-in-place? No. We just live life as normal and turn off the insane corrupted media. That is all. Turn it off!

It is spread among men who have sex with men (MSM) mainly as per reporting. Contact trace there. Focus there. Do not taboo it. Do not react and behave in a manner that causes stigmatization and smears and attacks on MSM. Stop now! Calm down and have rational discussions. Use the routine public health tools that work, and operate as normal. The rise in European and North American cases may likely be due to travel that is exporting out of traditional foci. Focus there where it seems to be the foci, and with some outreach, some PSAs, some acute surveillance to characterize. Yes, we always keep an eye on ‘unusual’ occurrences and while the extra cases in North America and Europe raises some questions, what the media etc. is engaging in is inexcusable fear mongering.

