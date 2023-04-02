Uversky et al.: 'IgG4 Antibodies Induced by mRNA Vaccines Generate Immune Tolerance to SARS-CoV-2’s spike Protein by Suppressing the Immune System'; massive implications both for the mRNA COVID
injection & the mRNA technology suggesting that the mRNA technology was laced with potential and real harms yet was not safety tested; mRNA technology that went into the injections is deadly
‘Recent research has also raised concerns that mRNA vaccines could induce immune tolerance, which, added to that caused by the virus itself, could complicate the clinical course of a COVID-19 infection…
Furthermore, recent investigations have found high IgG4 levels in people who were administered two or more injections of mRNA vaccines. It has been suggested that an increase in IgG4 levels could have a protecting role by preventing immune over-activation, similar to that occurring during successful allergen-specific immunotherapy by inhibiting IgE-induced effects…
Altogether, evidence suggests that the reported increase in the IgG4 levels detected after repeated vaccination with the mRNA vaccines is not a protective mechanism; rather, it may be a part of the immune tolerance mechanism to the spike protein that could promote unopposed SARS-CoV2 infection and replication by suppressing natural antiviral responses…
IgG4-induced suppression of the immune system due to repeated vaccination can also cause autoimmune diseases, promotes cancer growth, and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals.’
SOURCE:
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202303.0441/v1
You nailed it Dr. Alexander. Kariko and Bourla and the others responsible for fraudulently bringing this immature cardiotoxic and oncogenic technolgy to market and failing to carry out safety studies should, along with the malfeasants who fraudulently authorized its use and the corrupt and incompetent politicians and media who fraudulently promoted, encouraged or mandated it, hang their heads in shame.
Yes, we knew all this +3 years ago, so what's being done about it? What I see is people are attempting to make this a 'theory' rather than a fact.
TRUMP/POMPEO(CIA) deployed COVID to reset world economy, working with CHINA; mRNA was always a MIL DOD-CIA bio-weapon, they wanted to test effects, so the covid strains released are all over the map, an the mRNA variants are all over the map, all results via VAERS were send to DOD-CIA and they then passed back 5% to the Vaers system, today the doctors are blamed for "Not filing Vaers reports".
Nothing was tested prior to MAR2020 because deployment of trumps "Beautiful vaccine" was the test, so now 3+ years later we can say, it was in fact tested, but only DOD-CIA know the test-results;
Everything posted is random hearsay and CIA mind-fuckery;