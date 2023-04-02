Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Apr 2, 2023

You nailed it Dr. Alexander. Kariko and Bourla and the others responsible for fraudulently bringing this immature cardiotoxic and oncogenic technolgy to market and failing to carry out safety studies should, along with the malfeasants who fraudulently authorized its use and the corrupt and incompetent politicians and media who fraudulently promoted, encouraged or mandated it, hang their heads in shame.

Apr 3, 2023

injection & the mRNA technology suggesting that the mRNA technology was laced with potential and real harms yet was not safety tested; mRNA technology that went into the injections is deadly

...

Yes, we knew all this +3 years ago, so what's being done about it? What I see is people are attempting to make this a 'theory' rather than a fact.

TRUMP/POMPEO(CIA) deployed COVID to reset world economy, working with CHINA; mRNA was always a MIL DOD-CIA bio-weapon, they wanted to test effects, so the covid strains released are all over the map, an the mRNA variants are all over the map, all results via VAERS were send to DOD-CIA and they then passed back 5% to the Vaers system, today the doctors are blamed for "Not filing Vaers reports".

Nothing was tested prior to MAR2020 because deployment of trumps "Beautiful vaccine" was the test, so now 3+ years later we can say, it was in fact tested, but only DOD-CIA know the test-results;

Everything posted is random hearsay and CIA mind-fuckery;

