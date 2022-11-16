VA study finds 20 (22) veterans die by suicide each day! The very people who laid their lives down & sacrificed & we have never EVER supported them, they are the best among us, but do we care? NO, we
have left them to rot in DC jails after January 6th for as Lara Logan reminds us, most jailed are veterans and law enforcement people who were exercising their 1st amendment rights; LARA LOGAN!
Once again Lara Logan is over the target and shows why she reigns supreme; this is a real patriot.
SOURCE:
https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/cs/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/USA-Today-Mental-Health-First-Aid.pdf
￼ Standard medical treatment for veterans with post traumatic syndrome is to prescribed psychotropic drugs without any ￼ evaluation for nutrient deficiencies that contribute to depression. ￼
The VA did a study in the mid west that indicated great improvement for veterans with health issues if they boosted vitamin D, blood value . ￼ ￼ frequency of physicians visited drop by 50% ! They ignored their own research, which indicated the health of ￼ veterans was greatly improved if they boosted the blood value of vitamin D of the veterans and it improve their health status.! Rather than embrace these findings they ignored them, because it would not grow the bureaucracy that runs the VA system! Vitamin D does not act alone for improving good health, but our medical system does not evaluate nutrient deficiencies before they decide on treatment. ￼B Vitamins are also key along with Co Q 10. Many of the drugs they do prescribe deplete essential nutrients!
I have been following and supporting the J6 detainees. As a veteran myself I can’t ell you how deeply patriotic those who serve are and how disturbed I am. And to see this happening crushes the spirit. Which is what it’s meant to do. They are prisoners of war. Some already had PTSD from their time when deployed to start with. They need our support wherever you can give it.