Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Exclusive: US military rushed to prepare ground mission to capture Iran’s uranium, but Trump paused it, sources sayhttps://www.cnn.com/2026/06/12/politics/us-military-plan-uranium-iran-ground-troopsThe US’ top general made a secret, rushed visit to US Central Command headquarters in Florida late last month to be briefed in person on plans for the US military to send ground troops into Iran to forcibly seize its highly enriched uranium, the key component necessary to produce a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

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garotti.giovanni
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