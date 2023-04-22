Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TSMe's avatar
TSMe
Apr 22, 2023

Nowadays when someone states they are a doctor, or scientist, my default position is 'oh, an ill-informed, dogmatic stooge'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
James Beck's avatar
James Beck
Apr 22, 2023

They are all taking the money !!

All of these fake Doctors are going down. Their reputations with them.

They are defacto killers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture