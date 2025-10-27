VENEZUELA CLAIMS CAPTURE OF CIA GROUP; ACCUSES USA OF 'FALSE FLAG'; is this about the oil Venezuela has? Stopping illicit drugs out of Trinidad? Caribbean to Florida? Regime change? I am on side of 47
I stand by Trump to do the right thing and to want best here, I trust none of the neolibs, neocons around him, pushing war etc. I am waiting to hear update form Trump, lots we do not know!
ACCUSES USA OF ‘FALSE FLAG’
How many times in the past have we heard this type of story? They say past performance is indicative of future performance. What would change now?
You never go to war unless three fundamental things are established:
1. The "enemy" is clearly defined.
2. Rules of engagement are crystal clear (the "rules" must NOT hamstring #3).
3. Objective(s) crystal clear (there are no victories only collateral issues that need addressed).
All of the black op "spook wars" operate outside of the above three. Often in such a way that the whiplash is substantial (see Afghanistan CIA meddling for a classic example)