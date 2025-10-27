Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

How many times in the past have we heard this type of story? They say past performance is indicative of future performance. What would change now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
41mEdited

You never go to war unless three fundamental things are established:

1. The "enemy" is clearly defined.

2. Rules of engagement are crystal clear (the "rules" must NOT hamstring #3).

3. Objective(s) crystal clear (there are no victories only collateral issues that need addressed).

All of the black op "spook wars" operate outside of the above three. Often in such a way that the whiplash is substantial (see Afghanistan CIA meddling for a classic example)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture