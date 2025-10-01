Venezuelan drug lords, Caribbean island nations drug lords, be warned! Trump is angry rightfully, he is blowing shit up, he is coming for all you drug lords, drones will come
he is angry and he wants no more drugs flowing into USA from Caribbean islands like Jamaica, Trinidad etc. from Latin America...he is coming, I am warning. The ships are not there to play, nor the sub
