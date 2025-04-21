We saw success with permissive hypoxemia and not just for COVID.

Kushner ventilators killed Americans, they had it all wrong and many died! They were not trained on the use, and they were not needed in the manner they were used. They killed people! And as they did that, they of course, enriched themselves!

Again, 100% of COVID was a fraud (just like the coming PCR created fake avian bird flu H5N1, H5N2, H5N8, H7N9 etc. non-pandemic), a fake over-cycled PCR manufactured non-pandemic called COVID, we never had a pandemic, ‘pandemic’ is just a made up term…it was all a scam, fraud and POTUS Trump fell for it and bought it complete, and was misled to bring the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns that killed and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA transfection vaccine. Had we done nothing, nothing, in COVID, most who died would be alive today!

All of it was a lie and they turned around and killed most people by their devastating COVID response that included isolation, denial of drugs, dehydration, abuse in the medical system, sedation using Ketamine, propofol, midazolam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc. use of kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, and the deadly Kushner et al. ventilator that destroyed lungs and caused VAP. All of it was a lie and pure deadly abuse of often healthy people.

Everything about COVID was a lie!

People must be held accountable for what was done in COVID, people in Trump administration and Biden administration. Then and now. Trump is flat wrong to continue praising OWS or the mRNA vaccines. Both were deadly, never worked. Only killed.

In most instances, not ventilators, but ‘baby’ oxygenation, gentle oxygen, tender as lungs were so under so much trauma. We even were working on ‘permissive hypoxemia which is a conservative oxygenation strategy (aimed target SpO 2 88–92%) to a traditional, liberal strategy (aimed target SpO 2 96%)’ where people with even lower blood oxygen levels would not be placed on aggressive oxygen but on gentle facemask ‘as needed’ and allowed to be in a hypoxemic state once in the right setting even at home with the right support and oxygen available if needed. Under proper supervision.

While a serious beneficial tool when used appropriately, the intubation and ventilation can also be deadly as can cause ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP), bacterial pneumonia.

SOURCE:

Mortality rates for those who received mechanical ventilation in the 18-to-65 and older-than-65 age groups were 76.4% and 97.2%, respectively. Mortality rates for those in the 18-to-65 and older-than-65 age groups who did not receive mechanical ventilation were 1.98% and 26.6%, respectively.

Some doctors are/were trying to reduce their reliance on ventilators for coronavirus patients because of reports of abnormally high death rates for patients using the machines, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

New York City officials have said at least 80% of coronavirus patients who were on ventilators in the city died, the AP reported. Unusually high death rates have also been recorded elsewhere in the US and the world.

Ventilators are typically used only for the worst-affected patients, and there are no drugs approved to treat COVID-19, so this could help explain the higher death rate.

But doctors have also said ventilators can damage the lungs — and while the machines may be an effective way to treat other respiratory illnesses, some are looking for alternative treatments.

SOURCE

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)