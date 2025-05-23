Paging FDA’s Makary, Prasad, NIH’s Bhattacharya, it is time, you have found your offices and settled in, time to stop navel gazing and do the right thing, stop the obfuscating, the bullshitting with tautology, and pull the mRNA vaccines from the US population. The data is clear, we need no new studies. No time. Time to serve Trump better, you are subverting him. You are damaging him. He needs proper counsel and advice. You are now playing a game we can see and read. And just in case you are a little confused by the camera, take a look at these and I know you read my stacks. Published in 2021, same NEJM journal you FDA just published your pseudo-science drivel and tripe advocating to retain mRNA vaccine for COVID. You know I know you all and like you guys, we broke bread together, we stood on stages together, we did interviews together, but stop the games, stop phucking around now with the public. Use the positions you have to benefit USA.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc2109975

Patient 1:

‘Patient 1, a 45-year-old woman without a viral prodrome, presented with dyspnea and dizziness 10 days after BNT162b2 vaccination (first dose). A nasopharyngeal viral panel was negative for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), influenza A and B, enteroviruses, and adenovirus (Table S1 in the Supplementary Appendix, available with the full text of this letter at NEJM.org). A serum polymerase-chain-reaction (PCR) assay and serologic tests showed no evidence of active parvovirus, enterovirus, human immunodeficiency virus, or infection with SARS-CoV-2. At presentation, she had tachycardia; ST-segment depression detected on electrocardiography, which was most prominent in the lateral leads (Fig. S1); and a troponin I level of 6.14 ng per milliliter (reference range, 0 to 0.30). A transthoracic echocardiogram showed severe global left ventricular systolic dysfunction (ejection fraction, 15 to 20%) and normal left ventricular dimensions. Right heart catheterization revealed elevated right- and left-sided filling pressures and a cardiac index of 1.66 liters per minute per square meter of body-surface area as measured by the Fick method. Coronary angiography revealed no obstructive coronary artery disease. An endomyocardial biopsy specimen showed an inflammatory infiltrate predominantly composed of T-cells and macrophages, admixed with eosinophils, B cells, and plasma cells (Figure 1A and Figs. S2 through S4). She received inotropic support, intravenous diuretics, methylprednisolone (1 g daily for 3 days), and, eventually, guideline-directed medical therapy for heart failure (lisinopril, spironolactone, and metoprolol succinate). Seven days after presentation, her ejection fraction was 60%, and she was discharged home.

Patient 2:

Patient 2, a 42-year-old man, presented with dyspnea and chest pain 2 weeks after mRNA-1273 vaccination (second dose). He did not report a viral prodrome, and a PCR test was negative for SARS-CoV-2 (Table S1). He had tachycardia and a fever, and his electrocardiogram showed diffuse ST-segment elevation (Fig. S1). A transthoracic echocardiogram showed global biventricular dysfunction (ejection fraction, 15%), normal ventricular dimensions, and left ventricular hypertrophy. Coronary angiography revealed no coronary artery disease. Cardiogenic shock developed in the patient, and he died 3 days after presentation. An autopsy revealed biventricular myocarditis (Figure 1B and Figs. S5 and S6). An inflammatory infiltrate admixed with macrophages, T-cells, eosinophils, and B cells was observed, a finding similar to that in Patient 1.’