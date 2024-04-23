TRUMP POLL: Did Trump Sell-Out His Base to Shovel $95 Billion to Ukraine and Israel? (substack.com)

Last month this Substack’s subscribers took a poll on Trump…

This Substack is vehemently apolitical, and considers the left vs right Kabuki theater paradigm a grand distraction of the criminally corrupt corporate plantation Uniparty. While the Marxist Dems are far more pernicious and utterly disgusting in their overtly communist Cloward-Piven identity politrix policies and general demeanor, the RINOS are in some…

…and the results proved most interesting. Today there will be a new poll at the end of this post which directly pertains to yesterday’s important article:

APR 21

The wholly captured, blackmailed and bribed House passed a collection of unconstitutional bills yesterday giving away $95 billion in money stolen via taxes to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The majority of “public servants” operating in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are owned by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their globalist partners-in-cr…

And now let us take another poll:

POLL

Do you believe that Trump Sold-Out His Base to Shovel $95 Billion to Ukraine and Israel

Yes

75%

No

25%

247 VOTES · 2 DAYS REMAINING

POLL

Do the facts presented in this article change the way you view Trump?

Yes

52%

No

48%

214 VOTES · 2 DAYS REMAINING

Please explain your answers in the comments section.’