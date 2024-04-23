Very interesting substack by 2nd Smartest Guy in the world! "TRUMP POLL: Did Trump Sell-Out His Base to Shovel $95 Billion to Ukraine and Israel?" with Speaker Mike Johnson
TRUMP POLL: Did Trump Sell-Out His Base to Shovel $95 Billion to Ukraine and Israel? (substack.com)
Last month this Substack’s subscribers took a poll on Trump…
‘POLL: How A Real Indictment Against Donald J. Trump Would Read
This Substack is vehemently apolitical, and considers the left vs right Kabuki theater paradigm a grand distraction of the criminally corrupt corporate plantation Uniparty. While the Marxist Dems are far more pernicious and utterly disgusting in their overtly communist Cloward-Piven identity politrix policies and general demeanor, the RINOS are in some…
…and the results proved most interesting. Today there will be a new poll at the end of this post which directly pertains to yesterday’s important article:
BREAKING: Looters Caught Stealing Trillions
APR 21
The wholly captured, blackmailed and bribed House passed a collection of unconstitutional bills yesterday giving away $95 billion in money stolen via taxes to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The majority of “public servants” operating in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are owned by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their globalist partners-in-cr…
by
And now let us take another poll:
POLL
Do you believe that Trump Sold-Out His Base to Shovel $95 Billion to Ukraine and Israel
Yes
75%
No
25%
247 VOTES · 2 DAYS REMAINING
POLL
Do the facts presented in this article change the way you view Trump?
Yes
52%
No
48%
214 VOTES · 2 DAYS REMAINING
Please explain your answers in the comments section.’
What if they allowed it to follow the money or Mike Johnson's family may have been threatened.
If not Trump, who?