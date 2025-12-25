Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
2h

Merry Christmas Paul 🎅 🎄 🎉 🥳

👔AARON SIRI TELEGRAM CHANEL NEW VIDEO with BRET WEINSTEIN DARK HORSE PODCAST

https://t.me/AaronSiri/144 ➡️🟪➡️

👇

🅿️P CLOUD 🗣️

👔AARON SIRI AUDIO DARK HORSE PODCAST VACCINES AMEN

https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZJrfNZqyfLMFyQXa5pGKhpVPt6WVsUL1Iy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2h

🎄🎅🏻☃️❆🎀🔔☃︎🇺🇸

The 12 Shots of Christmas

https://youtu.be/DMvwMS0hlnE?si=Fn-WPB9I2sWWAkSD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture