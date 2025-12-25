Our role I think always is to be our brother’s keeper, and to help improve lives in any manner. Life can be difficult even at the best of times and no one said it will be easy and if they told you this, then they lied to you…thus I find the magic and success really is in those moments here and now, and times with cherished discussions and sharing, a sense of welcoming and unconditional positive regard. For each other. Non-judgmental, unbiased. Just a willingness to help especially those less able and fortunate.

I join you in hoping 2026 brings peace and success and happiness to all! I want us to succeed, I want the government in US, Canada, all nations to do what it can and has to, in order to help its peoples, lift them, help them, improve lives. USA stands apart in what it can do and what it does next. It can shape the next decade good and bad, depending on where and who you are. I look at US as the last beacon of hope for goodness, a magical nation, and the idea of USA to me still resonates. It is not the people of these nations, these mighty nations, but the entrusted governments and nefarious men (and women) of power who misuse it and abuse the peoples. Simply focus on enriching themselves. We have to become more engaged to use the levers of the ballot box and courts to right our nations.

I stand behind POTUS Trump still and want 2026 to be successful for him. I want his safety and good health for once he is well and succeeds, and does good, the nation succeeds. I have hope in him. Still. I think the fraud of COVID, the entire PCR-created fake non-pandemic, that shaped his decisions January 2020 forward, the deadly OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Sahin Weissman Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine that he Trump approved, misled as to effectiveness and safety as he was, I was there, I heard them lie openly to him about safety, and this has hurt him irreparably. Reversal e.g. of PREP Act liability protection, stoppage of mRNA vaccine etc. is the only way. I won’t lie, our great POTUS Trump has failed. Failed with CPVID and the OWS lockdowns ad the Malone mRNA vaccine. Stoppage is the only way, and this devastation will haunt him unless he does the right thing. I think he can. I have hope. I ask the mighty hand to guide his decisions going forward, to protect him, to cover him with favor, and to help him, Trump, rid his orbit of the malfeasant malevolent devious beelzebubs, across agencies; he can start by firing RFK Jr., useless, Makary, very useless, Bhattacharya, more useless, Prasad, a joke, and Oz, a grifter useless dolt. This 5 at our health agencies. These 5 are useless idiots. IMO. Posers, camera people. Talking a whole load of specious nonsense. Makes no sense most of the time. And have done nothing of consequence. For America. They are place holders really harming USA. Charged with expanding and entrenching mRNA vaccine, for good! We realize it is their job! They lied to us, just pimped off of donor money. Liars! Duplicitous people. Also fire the Outlaw Josie Wales. Start here our great POTUS Trump.

We love and support you! POTUS Trump! We need you now to take a hard stance on Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine! It must be stopped now. You must stop and pull all mRNA vaccine, immediately 2)implement some form of victim compensation fund to all those harmed in your term one from OWS lockdowns, from the Malone mRNA vaccine etc. 3)stop the 1986 children vaccine injury program 4)help us get accountability and justice for all those harmed and killed by the OWS lockdowns, school closures, business closures, and the mRNA vaccine etc. 5)implement an acute focus on helping our police, law enforcement, military, nurses, boarder agents etc. who were harmed by the vaccine etc. and have silent vaccine induced heart damage etc. 6)terminate the VAERS CDC vaccine injury reporting system and implement a proper, robust, rigorous acute surveillance system for all vaccine injury post COVID mRNA vaccine etc.

Merry Christmas! You will be judged POTUS Trump, historically, by what you did in Trump term one re the COVID fraud fake pandemic and what is continuing now Trump term two. It is in your hands what your legacy will be! The deceptions by our health agencies and using HHS as a political tool is clearly seen now. We see it and understand it. That HHS et al. is being used by the WH as a tool, especially when domestic news are troubling. I know you want best and seek to do good and so you must quickly move to re-orient many of these devious misguided appointments.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

