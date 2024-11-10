Vic Hughes a noted subscriber shared this & I wanted to debate it, please comment: "With reports that the Trump campaign is quietly distancing itself from RFK Jr after new vaccine safety comments
(claiming that he would struggle to make it through security clearance), how much will Trump backtrack on his campaign promises? Trump's transition team lead says RFK will not actually have a role at
HHS, and will only have access to vaccine data, contrary to what was promoted publicly.”
What say you on this?
I knew this for Bobby Jr. is smart and a lawyer, but these positions require a MD or PhD in life sciences no matter if you know stuff…unionized too…Bobby Jr. can be potent once used properly and not abused too…he must not let his own brand be damaged…he must remain true to his words and his convictions and what got him here…he must not backtrack on his acrimony and antagonism and disdain for the failures of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine platform etc.
any thoughts "With reports that the Trump campaign is quietly distancing itself from RFK Jr after new vaccine safety comments (claiming that he would struggle to make it through security clearance), how much will Trump backtrack on his campaign promises?
Whitney Webb from Unlimited Hangout gave her thoughts on Twitter: (Let me know what you think in the comments below).
Trump's transition team lead says RFK will not actually have a role at HHS, and will only have access to vaccine data, contrary to what was promoted publicly.
Last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants.
JD Vance, Vivek and Musk are deeply invested in biotech, including biotech "health" products like mRNA vaccines, which Trump supported last time via Op Warp Speed and has yet to issue a public apology for his Covid-era policies."
Please comment.
Too early to tell and this negative is expressed as “opinion,” in any case, right? Any receipts?
I would say that in speeches RFK, Jr.’s emphasis is on ridding poisons from food. Considering how much more healthy food is in other countries…considering we were 39th in world health rankings even BEFORE our disproportionate vax rate…and considering that life expectancy in the USA just LOST FIVE YEARS in the last 4 years or so…I’d say that’s AS important as vax reform.
After all, Trump will not mandate vaccines, but we have NO CHOICE currently about being POISONED with food, which has DESTROYED HEALTH in America. Even Russia, according to Tucker’s first hand accounts…offers huge varieties of SUMPTUOUS, healthy, fresh food choices in their markets.
TO PUT IT SIMPLE----DO NOT TRUST ANY OF THEM!