escalating plane crashes? Damaged heart myocardial muscle, disrupted dysregulated electrical conduction across the heart muscle and thus atrial fibrillations, cardiac arrest under stress of landing or take off? Flood of catecholamines e.g. dopamine, adrenaline, epinephrine etc. to handle a stressful situation such as in cockpit on landing or takeoff yet too much bathing the scarred myocardium heart muscle and puts enough strain to cause irregular beats and incapacitation?

Do not rule out the Malone Pfizer Bancel Moderna Bourla et al. mRNA transfection LNP platform vaccine (including the DNA viral vector) as root cause. We must get FAA, NTSB, pilots, airline industry globally to prohibit entrance to the cockpit unless silent myocarditis is ruled out via D-Dimer blood clot tests, high-sensitivity troponin tests for heart damage, EKG, chest MRI using gadolinium contrast etc. Pilots do not know (and police and military etc.) that their bodies are 24/7 making pathogenic spike protein and that the body via autoimmunity is waging a war on itself. That in taking the mRNA shot, they destroyed their immune systems. Hobbled it.

IgG 4 immuno-globulin antibody class-switch to IMMUNE TOLERANCE. That there is reverse transcription (Alden et al.) of the mRNA into your core DNA, that the content of the vaccine does not dissolve and leave body quickly as we were told. Most do not know that every single word, statement by the US, Canadian, UK etc. governments, their health officials, health agency officials were 100% pure lies, specious non-sensical inept, academically sloppy and intellectually lazy and incompetent morons and imbeciles. Money-hungry whorish sellout feral beasts, Mephistopheles had NOTHING on them! All of COVID was a lie, nature of whatever it is/was, origin, wetmarket, lab-leak, all of it. The lockdowns, school closures, nothing worked and could have not worked. All they did was transfer massive wealth, shifted money to the richer and hurt Americans, killing many. Shifted burden of illness to those who could least afford.

OWS lockdowns, all of it, all of the mRNA technology -LNP vaccine failed and killed. That is the legacy. It is up to Bobby Jr. now to lead the way to right all the wrongs. I will help him. The OWS and mRNA shots were the 2 greatest public health disasters in history in the world, and it happened under POTUS Trump and continued under Biden. This is it. Both bear massive responsibility for where we are today!

POTUS Trump, we await your pulling of all mRNA shots from US market, all of the information showing harms are there. RFK Jr., the ball is in your court now to take leadership on this, your legacy will be etched in stone should you.

