administration is considering deploying thousands of U.S. troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, as the U.S. military prepares for possible next steps in its campaign against Iran, said a U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.’

Is POTUS Trump going to send ground troops to the Iran war?

Risky, risky, risky! Do not discount China and Russia to be strong proxies.

I want Trump to win and support him despite many turning on him, especially on this Epstein disaster and pedophilia issue, even after his catastrophic failures on Operation Warp Speed lockdowns that killed and the deadly Malone Pfizer Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine, but I will be blunt, I never did and do not support the US in this bombing of Iran. I especially want our troops safe. And no loss of innocent life on all sides. But I always felt the ends re Iran, could have been had differently. The Iranian people could have been supported even covertly, to gain their futures and government they sought. We are now sweating for other people’s fever and being sucked into a Vietnam 3.0. Wrongly IMO.

It appears that POTUS Trump is planning potential ground troops (boots on the ground) in Iran and could potentially invade oil islands. This would be a huge lurch forward, carry staggering risk and I/we would pray for the safety of our troops first. Pray for safety of innocent people, all sides. Pray that POTUS Trump thinks clearly on this and makes the best decisions. a clear mind. That the Lord covers him with favor. But this is getting worse by the day. I do think POTUS Trump must end this now and declare victory, take the off-ramp, recognize that Iran’s military has been degraded and bring our troops safely home and work to forge some sort of peace deal settlement. Work with the international community on the way forward that would satisfy them also.

Boots on the ground could be catastrophic and could be our Vietnam 3.0. I pray POTUS Trump makes the best decision here.

SHOWDOWN: RUSSIA SENDS OIL TO CUBA

IRAN HITS MULTIPLE GULF REFINERIES

'ARMAGEDDON SCENARIO'

$119 BARREL

‘Trump attempts to distance US from Israeli strikes on key Iranian gasfield

Questions raised over US knowledge of Israeli plans to strike key Iranian gasfield as Gulf region’s energy infrastructure becomes target for attack.’

‘Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City later sustained “significant damage” in an Iranian missile strike, while the UAE suspended operations of the Habshan gas facility and the Bab oilfield amid missile attacks.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field,” Trump said on his TruthSocial platform late on Wednesday.

“Unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – in which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,” he said.

“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen,” Trump said.’

Is this correct? Are we living in a dream?

‘WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration is considering deploying thousands of U.S. troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, as the U.S. military prepares for possible next steps in its campaign against Iran, said a U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.’

The Ras Laffan site has been built over three decades at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars © Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Is that Lutnick with Epstein? hhmmm, I wonder what they were discussing? The beautiful sandy beaches? I wonder.