Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
9m

Vietnam 3.0. Trump's My Lai moment came with the shooting of Pretti in Minnesota...

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Unlearn
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No. We're living in a nightmare.

They will do what they see fit to push their agenda of damaging Iran, for a number of reasons, and to save face. Especially by putting our military in harm's way.

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