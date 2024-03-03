Vigilant News reports on a video by the Brit media person Neil Oliver who cries out that 'a storm is coming' for the guilty; I always liked Neil's passion; I will add, you damn right! Neil! We are
here because of likes of Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko et al., it is their mRNA technology & mRNA vaccine that has killed; we want them under oath, judges, courts, if guilty, HUNG!
Yes, I want them all, I don’t care who you are or who you know and what money you have, if your actions in COVID and in that mRNA technology vaccine killed people and judges say you must be put to death, then I will donate wood and rope…we hang you high! we wnsure you are punished and no amount of dog and pony shows, no amount of hiding, no amount of games, will protect you…you must face the legal process and courts one day, judges, juries, and you must be hung, executed if judges call for it. For your crimes. Medical doctors too who killed our peoples.
Neil is right. Props to Neil.
for every life they took in their COVID lies, in the fake non-pandemic, for those who brought the mRNA technology and vaccine knowing it was unsafe and knowing it did not work and knowing it could have killed as it did, we hang them…one by one…with the courts.
Hang them high, hang them all high, hang all, every single person in COVID, from virus to lockdown lies to medical management that killed to the Malone, Bourla, Sahin mRNA vaccine, go to court, let
juries examine, let juries rule & judges, not you, if judges say death penalty, be prepared to put them to death, all, Trump administration, Biden's, any health official, doctor whose actions killed!
fyi, Neil Oliver is a historian who has presented many great series on British tv...Coast Britain, Coast Australia and Coast NZ are among many, including the history of the Orkney Islands, history in Scotland, etc., always really enjoyable and interesting programs. I am so glad he is with us.
No hangings! Free the research animals and vivisect the peeps instead! Max pain experiments, instead of sweet beagles. Bolt them into restraining chairs and stereotaxic devices then shock them the way they do to innocent monkeys. Why should the guilty get away with quick deaths when they caused so many others to endure prolonged suffering?
Don’t let their bodies go to waste. Make them
give species-appropriate data. They experimented on us, why should we not return the favor?