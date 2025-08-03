RFK Jr. has been back from his ‘vacation’ and notice the infant child SPIKEVAX mRNA death shot is still BLA approved? It has not been stopped. If this was not determined already, why has he RFK Jr., not reversed it?

See the game they are all playing on us?

I told you these people were sitting here laughing at us, the only one missing was Prasad. They have one job, to mainstream mRNA vaccine even if it kills us. We know it kills, we felt the force of the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine, the question is they know it too and so why would they partake in this? I do not know. Do you? The joke is on us…I just cannot grasp how easy it was for them to get into Trump world when all of them, at one point (I know who I refer to) and some still do, detest Trump and will undercut him. The call comes from INSIDE the house.

These esteemed guys here are laughing at us, the head fake con they pulled.

Until otherwise is done, this is my opinion.

FDA, Makary approved vaccine that RFK Jr. had to have known about the SPIKEVAX infant Malone mRNA vaccine approval…it is his job to know and if he did not, fire him too! I just do not like these games as if we the people have our heads up our asses like those at FDA and NIH and HHS.

But to say Prasad sneaked around HHS and did it (approval) and it is ONLY ‘his’ doing is duplicitous, ‘fired’ not ‘fired’, the FDA officials and then we learnt they resigned, please stop the games. Speak truth. Stop subverting Trump. Hurting him. You are trying to sneak in mRNA to replace all vaccines etc. You are. It is why you all at FDA, NIH, CDC etc. got those plum jobs.

and I do not as a citizen, an advocate, a scientist and someone in the know and I play with all the players, I do not, like you the subscriber, appreciate in your face BS-ing by HHS and FDA…BS behind our back, let us catch up, but do not front us this way HHS…

stop the spin, you all at HHS and FDA tried to slide in mRNA, we caught you, pushed back, so now all the games but the key here is this:

RFK Jr. has been back from his vacation and notice the SPIKEVAX is still BLA approved? If this was not determined, why has he not reversed it? It is as simple as that. People we are told did something they were not supposed to. OK, we get it, so then stop it, reverse it.

See the game they are all playing on us? Has it been reversed? It is here to stay.

So, Vinay Prasad is the sacrificial lamb, thrown under the bus, he should have never taken the job. He is not a Trump supporter, wrote that way, averse to Trump and is for the mRNA etc. vaccine and technology, all of them in those agencies, he should have known the quagmire he was getting into. We wanted mRNA stopped, in its tracks. He is not the guy. So, Vinay must go back to his career and family, likely a great human being, personal, caring, and I wish him well, success, happiness and to do good things for his constituents, he is likely a super guy, but not part of Trump for you detest him and his politics so how can you be part of his administration? Trust is a scarce commodity in DC and in politics and all Trump seeks is a ‘little’. Can he have that at least?

RFK Jr. was wrong to sign off on Prasad’s hire and others. Again, all this makes Trump look bad. Was this the intention? I do not know. We are being treated to a clown car at HHS, FDA, NIH etc. Makary must go as must Malone. Fire them. They add nothing. Fire them.

Vinay Prasad: so now we know it was he, if GWP report is correct, who approved the mRNA deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna so called while RFK Jr. was away; I do not buy that! my rendition is

RFK Jr. knew, but the push back was so severe so we got a story that he did not know, and someone has to be put under the bus aka Prasad; GWP, get your story straight, if they were indeed fired, the 2

