All that vacation crap is just crap. RFK Jr. knew and knows all…it is his role as HHS head.

Let us get back to honesty as the public is not that moronic like the HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. employees and leadership.

FDA employees, the 2 female ones (Heather Flick Melanson, his Chief of Staff, and Hannah Anderson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, are no longer at HHS), it would have made RFK Jr. look much better in this. Right now it is a clown car show. At this moment it is just spin and you are helping in the spin. GWP. Stop!

They all fucked up (they are trying to bring Malone mRNA in your face but we are onto them) and Prasad is now gone, good. He did not step down, he was basically fired. Thank you RFK Jr. for that firing. More to come. Thank you Laura Loomer.

GWP, you must keep the reporting correct and stop spinning. I like your work but now you are writing some as spin and BS. Stop. I think you are among top news rags but do not get into the BS spinning please. Jim, I love your work but do not get sucked into the spinning, GWP will pay a price, the public will walk. Just some advice.

Now We Know the Official Who Approved the Spikevax Vaccine for Children While Robert Kennedy Jr. Was Allegedly on Vacation

‘Vinay Prasad at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is allegedly the official who actually approved the Spikevax vaccine for children earlier this month, while everyone was on vacation, without telling the front office.

Vinay Prasad stepped down on Tuesday at the Food and Drug Administration after he was accused of being a leftwing advocate by investigative reporter Laura Loomer.’

