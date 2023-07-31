'Vivek Ramaswamy: I Would Pardon Trump — ‘Clearly a Politicized Persecution’'; IMO Vivek is correct, it's political persecution of Trump BUT if Vivek stated this asserting '45' is guilty so he would
need pardon him, WRONG, means a presumption of guilt; were Clintons, Obama, Bush, Biden charged for same?; Vivek's policy train derailed with illegal alien 'skilled' labor support; clean it up!
SOURCE:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/07/30/vivek-ramaswamy-i-would-pardon-trump-clearly-a-politicized-persecution/
I am not happy with these statements especially on using labor from outside America for in the end, Americans always get shafted and if he wants Presidency, he must protect American jobs FIRST. Not big business.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘He continued, “I would pardon him. I intend to be our next president, and yes, I do believe I will move us forward. I believe one of the right ways to do that is pardon the former president of the United States from what is clearly a politicized persecution.”
I think that the general norm in our Justice Department is you should not convict somebody of a process crime when there was no actual underlying crime.”
Hunt asked, “So you think destroying evidence is a process crime?”
Ramaswamy said, “I think it is y definition a process crime. Nobody left, right, any legal scholar will agree with me on that statement. that is by definition a process crime. A crime that would not have existed but for the existence of an investigation.”’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I like Vivek but sometimes wonder if he is pandering for votes. His chance at becoming President is less than 1%.
Sorry but Vivek reminds me of the smooth talker Barack Obama. He made his fortune in hedge fund investments and big pharma. His record as on the COVID team in Ohio has been scrubbed. Why?? He insists he turned down the nomination by the WEF Young Global Leaders which I find to not pass the smell test. The process to make that list takes a full year to complete with several interactions with the finalists. They get thousands of nominees each year WHY would they add someone to the list that didn't want to be on the list when they have hundreds of candidates that would have loved to be on the YGL team. Think about it folks. Vivek is not a natural born citizen. PLEASE understand there is a difference between being a citizen, a naturalized citizen and a natural born citizen. His parents came to the US in 1983 and Vivek was born in 1985. In order to become a naturalized American citizen you must be a permanent resident for FIVE years. So folks do the math. Both of Vivek's parents were not American citizens when he was born. So he CANNOT be a NATURAL BORN CITIZEN. And I don't want to hear any crap that Obama changes all of that. The Constitution on this issue still stands. Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley are also not natural born. There parents for foreigners when Kamala and Nikki were born here in the US. Dr. Shiva openly admits he was born in India and both of his parents were citizens of India. Cruz, Rubio also no NBCs. Much of what Vivek and other candidates promise are not within the power of the President to do. Without an R Congress (both houses) they will get none of what they promise completed. Vivek is also a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellow......oh yes he acts like this is not a big deal. It is a big deal. He arose from nowhere just like Obama and is getting wide support because he knows all the right things to say but most of what he promises will never happen. Use some common sense for a change. No matter who sits in the Oval office without Congress they have no power to make these changes. EOs get cancelled as we have seen when Biden took over. All the good things Trump did were erased in the first week of the Biden administration because Trump had to resort to EOs because Congress was against him. Even when Trump did have an R Congress they sided with the Democrats against Trump. The NBC issue is not up for debate. Most Americans have no clue what makes someone an NBC. A citizen is NOT a natural born citizen. Period.