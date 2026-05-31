Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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No unexpected safety findings with daraxonrasib were discovered compared to an earlier report from the phase 1/2 trial. The most common side effects were rash, inflammation in the mouth, nausea and diarrhea.

“For many years we have wanted to block mutant RAS to treat pancreatic cancer because KRAS mutations are so common in this disease and serve as a main driver for pancreatic cancer growth in the laboratory,” says Wolpin. “These results suggest that the science has guided us in a productive direction, and that this first medicine that broadly targets RAS is indeed an effective therapy that has the potential to benefit many patients with pancreatic cancer.”

Daraxonrasib is the first oral multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor to be tested in clinical trials for pancreatic cancer. It works as a molecular glue that together with another protein, cyclophilin A, blocks the signaling of RAS proteins. An ongoing clinical trial , RASolute 303, is evaluating daraxonrasib with or without chemotherapy as possible first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

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