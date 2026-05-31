‘Daraxonrasib or Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer’

But first:

Developing story that MAGA RALLY TO TAKE OVER AMERICA'S 250TH BIRTHDAY

Our POTUS Trump is guiding the 250 ANNIVERSARY to full on MAGA! My concern is that this 250 anniversary is to be a celebration of ALL of America, and MAGA is not all of America. Lots of very good strong positions and acts in MAGA and also lots of rot and extremism and IMO psychopathy in MAGA. MAGA is what Americans want but not this type of MAGA, not what this has become, not this Palm Beach Hamptons balls-maxxing looksmaxxing Andrew Tate manosphere vagina maxxing MAGA…not this self-enrichment MAGA at the loss to all else MAGA. Not that. Just saying. MAGA must represent all of America and actually ‘LOOK’ like all of America…presently it does not! America is not the Hamptons or Palm Beach etc.

See also my suggestions again on how to end the failed Iran war that we lost but…

Back to daraxonrasib thesis at hand:

(Dana-Farber’s Wolpin et al.); there was prior limited treatment in previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)…'Aberrant activation of the RAS pathway is the key driver of PDAC, with oncogenic RAS mutations present in more than 90% of cases.’ ( https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2605555 ); ‘Daraxonrasib is an oral RAS(ON) multiselective, tri-complex inhibitor of the active guanosine triphosphate–bound state of mutant and wild-type RAS.’ ( https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2605555 )

‘In the phase 3 trial of 500 patients, the drug was shown to double the survival time of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, a notoriously deadly cancer: 13.2 months, on average, compared to 6.7 months for people who got chemo.’ 'very promising is the finding of ‘Treatment-related adverse events that led to treatment discontinuation occurred in 1.2% of the patients in the daraxonrasib group and in 11.2% of those in the chemotherapy group.’

Daraxonrasib or Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2605555

Background:

This was a phase III, multi-center international, open-label, randomized trial (RCT), that randomly assigned patients who had previously treated mPDAC to ‘receive daraxonrasib or chemotherapy of the investigator’s choice.’

There were two primary end points 1) survival and 2) progression-free survival ‘in the subpopulation of patients with RAS G12 mutations (the RAS G12 population)’.

Important declared secondary end points ‘included overall survival and progression-free survival in the overall population (which included patients with RAS G12, G13, or Q61 mutations or with no RAS mutation identified) and objective response and patient-reported quality of life in the RAS G12 and overall populations. Safety was also assessed.’ https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2605555

‘Results

500 patients, including 91.8% with RAS G12 mutations, were randomly assigned to receive daraxonrasib (248 patients) or chemotherapy (252 patients).

researchers found that ‘median overall survival in the RAS G12 population was 13.2 months with daraxonrasib and 6.6 months with chemotherapy, and the median overall survival in the overall population was 13.2 months and 6.7 months, respectively;’

‘the hazard ratio was 0.40 in both populations (P<0.001). '

‘The median progression-free survival in the RAS G12 population was 7.3 months with daraxonrasib and 3.5 months with chemotherapy, and that in the overall population was 7.2 months and 3.6 months, respectively; the hazard ratios were 0.45 and 0.49, respectively (P<0.001 for both comparisons).’

‘Adverse events that occurred after the start of treatment were reported in all the patients in the daraxonrasib group and in 97.7% of those in the chemotherapy group; the incidence of adverse events of grade 3 or higher was 61.8% and 69.6%, respectively.’

‘Treatment-related adverse events that led to treatment discontinuation occurred in 1.2% of the patients in the daraxonrasib group and in 11.2% of those in the chemotherapy group.’

reference here: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2605555

After new drug’s ‘unprecedented’ results for pancreatic cancer, doctors look at other uses

The experimental drug daraxonrasib, which doubled survival time in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, may also prove effective for lung, colon and ovarian cancers.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/rcna346818

Mike Pence says the Trump administration has ‘departed’ from conservative principles

Trump’s former vice president also called the administration’s “anti-weaponization” fund “deeply offensive.”

Start my suggestions (and some others) here:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. In this debate. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.

“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz . A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com