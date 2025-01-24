Not one question on Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the deadly lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA gene LNP platform will be asked of Bhattacharya (NIH nominee) or Makary (FDA nominee); you will be surprised and you will hear stupid bullshit round about ‘baby’ questions…you know the key questions that should be asked, after 5 years of this nightmare, of course we all do…but they will not get them else to answer truthfully e.g. RFK Jr., they will need to lie to you the public openly…and they will not…but do not quote me on that…and if they spoke truth they will not be confirmed…so the questions will not come! this is a dog-and-pony…show…a game….to advance the STARGATE and IMO it is clear POTUS Trump’s continued support and advocacy for mRNA gene vaccines and his past OWS, then they must lie or not be asked. I think 100% the latter.

The questions we know that should be asked at those hearings will never be asked and it is then, you will know we were screwed in the election. We were openly lied to. We were waiting and hoping and thinking that the ‘RIGHT’ things would be done by certain people, in our opinion ‘good people’…and they knew we hoped it, we waited 5 years…and even protected them….and they played a game to get our votes knowing inside of them, that they were NEVER going to do that. It was all a con game. We fell for it. I myself argued impossible. I said NO, not so. But I am beginning to realize the clusterfuck we got ourselves into. More of the same is on tap.

When you hear the questions NOT asked at the hearings, then and only then you would know something bad was done here, to us, and that RFK Jr. should have never joined Trump and certainly never gone SILENT and may well have been the one to deliver the justice, accountability, punishment and way forward needed.

it is either they are going to be crucified in the hearings e.g. Bobby Jr., or Jay or Marty etc. or it is baked in already, a game already planned out…played on us….not one question on OWS, the fraud PCR-manufactured fake lie of an asymptomatic transmission non-COVID pandemic (truth is we never had a pandemic and based on a non-isolated fake virus) and so, an easy confirmation…

if the latter, know that we as a nation will be then in danger for then they would HAVE free reign, and will then work with STARGATE and AI and more Pfizer and Moderna et al. mRNA ‘new and improved 2nd generation personalized vaccines personalized medicine’…will be coming. I argue mandated.

These evil, ‘unseen’ malevolent behind the scenes beasts are capable of ginning up a more virulent pathogen in a lab somewhere to really harm us to drive us in fear, for this is all it is based on…fear…to then take the mRNA transfection vaccine. Today, no one wants it so they must create deaths (and they can) to drive you to rush to take it…maybe kill a few healthy people, young people, infants…then we will take it. Lovingly.

Developing, more to come.

