Wager me, I guarantee you, 100%, mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. deadly mRNA vaccine will STILL be on US market November 2028 at federal elections! 100%; a lie, they
lied to you, the new HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA et al. staff, the heads of these agencies have ONE main job as per Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, that is to BULLSHIT you every day into thinking they will STOP mRNA
vaccine, that is the misdirection, it was all a lie, their job is to lie to you and retain mRNA and expand it ‘while you are distracted’…
HHS and FDA folk have one key job, that is to keep mRNA vaccine, does not matter it kills. does not matter. look, they are laughing at you!
those people were nominated, chosen for a reason, they were chosen for they signaled they would sell out and turn and now support mRNA vaccine but ssshhhh, no one is allowed to interview them to ask them…about what I just said, that after 100 months and nothing done….but ssshhhh….them parading and posing in Palm Beach….no no no, you will hear about mercury in vaccines, Tylenol causing autism, weight loss drugs, and all that drivel bullshit, having our great POTUS utter garbage on stage, giving him bogus fraud information to spew…like how they did in COVID…this Trump term 2 quintet worse IMO that the dolts, the inept corrupted COVID Task Force morons like Birx and Fauci and Hahn and Redfield et al. Trump term 1. These are worse and why? because they lied to you, they spent years taking your donor money, you bought the lies that they would help end the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine…well the joke is on us…see they are laughing all the way to the bank with your tax-payer salary they do not earn and ssshhhh kickbacks…contracts….ssshhhh, did Paul just say that…yes I did, always follow the money!
Dr. A,
I appreciate your loyalty to POTUS, BUT....you must hold him accountable. He will never give up his 'beautiful' vaccine. It will be on he market due to one person: POTUS TRUMP. He has yet to acknowledge his role (he should be on your list!), he has yet to apologize for spending all that money on a worthless therapy, he has yet to criticize it once. It is time for you to acknowledge POTUS is the problem here not Wiles. POTUS with a statement or stroke of the pen could get rid of vaccine. RFK is being held back by his boss, not Wiles.
Miss direction and gas lighting the public out of DC has been SOP for many decades. Nothing new with m RNA. The money men want a return on their investment. The Texas billionaire is all in on it! Considering the medical medicine man has produced 2 million autistic children not counting the ones that died instantly since 1986, speaks volumes that physical harm and loss of life means nothing to them. They have till 2030 to achieve a ROI.. No one has the guts to shut it down. Expressing such a desire may have deadly consequences. CK is just the latest that challenged the status quo and has had to send fear into the souls in DC so they don't buck the deep state.