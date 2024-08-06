who places America at risk!

Wake up everyone! Watch what’s happening in the UK, once the greatest Empire in the world, now apologists for Islamists who are beating innocent UK citizens in the street. Citizens who have done nothing wrong but standing up, angry, betrayed, dismayed, at how their UK government and police have let the medieval feral 6th century barbarian islamist jihadist & the North African male, rape, beat, abuse, sodomize, stab, bomb, kill their people, their families.

The woke leftist British government refuse to protect their own people.

The UK and European governments care more about criminals and terrorists. Just like American Border Czar Kamala Harris. Our VPOTUS. Was a catastrophic mess as she has caused in America with the breach of our Southern borders by illegals who are raping and killing us.

As Vice President, she and Joe Biden let in over TWENTY MILLION unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, high-risk, undocumented illegal immigrants to wreak havoc on our streets. To turn our great nation into a sewer shithole hellhole banana republic. How many criminals, how many terrorists? US border agents admit they could not hold all and thus a few million are ‘GOTAWAYS’ and among them, hundreds of hardened hard core terror cells islamist jihadist terrorist killers. Inside USA and we have no idea names or where they are.

Harris and Biden have allowed an invasion while sending billions $ of our tax-money as foreign aid overseas to defend countries thousands of miles away. Look at the images across Europe - the no-go zones. Places where not even police can go as would be killed by the islamists, the locals. Do we want that here?

In the process, they Harris and Biden INC. (with Obama) have destroyed our economy, preferring the American people go penniless and hungry while they feed, house, clothe, and even employ illegal immigrants.

Kamala Harris is an incompetent San Francisco socialist communist leftist who - forget DEI firsts - may be our LAST president ever if she ends up in the White House. She has almost destroyed the country and she wants to finish the job.

Donald Trump (Donaldus Magnus Maximus Trumpos) aka ‘45’ is the only one standing in her way. The only one who will stop illegal immigration Day One. He is the only one who will revive our economy and put this great nation back on the road of recovery and prosperity. He can only win if we vote and send Kamala Harris back to California.

The stakes are too high this time. This is the fate of our nation. America is in grave danger with a Harris Presidency. We need to stop the leftist radical socialist communist DNC, their lapdog legacy media puppets who sell us all their pro-pedophile talking points. We need to stop the groomers who want to use our schools to sexualize and pervert small children, and have made domestic violence a sport where men get to beat women. We need to stop the pedophiles, the gang rapists, the rapists from taking hold in America due to Kamala Harris. They, Harris and Biden INC., support Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran and have fueled antisemitism and America-hatred across our campuses, ruining our greatest universities. They are vile, insidious, corrupt scum who have no business running this great nation. We cannot follow Europe down the sewer pipe of socialism. Of Marxist communism, of fascism. Kamala Harris is a San Francisco socialist communist. 100%. And she is proud of it!

Donald Trump is a patriotic American who loves his country and people. First! He will save this nation. Vote DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT.

Remember this montage of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated:

MAZE on X: "I made this. 68 million views. I wish it was ten times that. I am unvaccinated but I dealt with this personally and I’m never forgetting. https://t.co/nfiCCc1gIH" / X

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)