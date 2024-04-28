So, they give an award to someone who supported the mRNA vaccine and, in his support, people listened and took it and actually we would have to agree, got harmed.

In general:

1)Jay is a great man, human being, I know him, I know enough to make that judgement…he is better than most and he deserves recognition…

2)I think any such recognition must be shared with Kuldorff and Gupta at least for it may be their work (maybe more, maybe equal) that put out GBD. The award should have been for all 3.

3)Jay was very wrong in his support and statements about effectiveness and safety of the mRNA vaccines…very very wrong. He has to correct the record now.

I appreciate Jay, love the guy and what he stands for, yet he has not explained why he supported the COVID mRNA technology mRNA vaccine…many were harmed and died due to the vaccine. I questioned many yet did not Jay for I was assuming he was against the shots given all we knew then. It was some posts by SAGE HANA that alerted me to the fact that I was wrong. Jay was an advocate for the shots.

He, Jay, was flat wrong then on the vaccine, and when he made statements on the vaccine in the public, we were shocked for still to today, we have no data, no clinical data, no published data to show that the mRNA vaccines worked. In fact, it was not only ineffective, it killed. So, while Jay was early and prominent with the likes of Scott Atlas, myself, Alex Berenson, Kuldorff, Gupta etc. on devastation of lockdowns, he failed on the mRNA vaccine. His support for the vaccines were very wrong! It was not just premature, but came at a time when enough intel was on deck to show it was not effective and was very unsafe. His statements on them being safe were clearly wrong. Misguided.

Today, Jay and others are running to the hills crying out against the vaccine, lack of benefit as well as safety, IMO too late but we will take it, yet when it mattered, these people let the Canadian Truckers do the battle. Jay is still yet to question Malone on the mRNA technology gene-based vaccine. We have all together, partook in conferences etc. I really like him. However, Jay will raise his credibility by telling us why he supported the vaccine when he did, what data he was looking at for there was none, how he came to his conclusions, and how come he still has not questioned Malone on the mRNA technology, given Malone’s core role.

Other than that, Jay is a good man. Congrats! Yet on balance, this decision was flawed for the support for the vaccines caused lots of harm. Made no sense, was not supported by any science or data and we are yet to hear any declarations as to how come this happened.

I am a contrarian and I question wrong on both sides and I may like you, support you, and promote you but if what you did or said was sub-optimal or wrong, I will question you. I like Jay but we would be wrong to be hands-off on someone because we ‘like’ them.

No.

COVID Contrarian Doctor Scores Big With Far-Right Funding (substack.com)