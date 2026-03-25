we do not want our military scarified for this Iran bombing any longer…no…the American people are not behind this, do not understand it, why it was done and is being done, and the American people are not stupid. they do not want this war with Iran as lots do not add up even knowing that the regime in Iran was bad and is bad…we understand it is the Iranian people’s business…to address that…and if we took out the leader, that was enough…the Persian people would have done the rest…organically…something thus makes no sense. some say wag the doll is in play (Epstein Fury), some say we were coerced into it by other players, many different reasons. But it is a disaster, the PR of it, and each time dry-drunk sexual abuser Hegseth talks, the public turns off more!

Between the Mile-High fuck club Noem and Corey Lewandowski were setting up on tax-payer DHS money, between the use of millions on advertisements of herself at DHS, between now reports that Corey Lewandowski was on the take, needing to be paid for DHS contracts?? between the ICE shootings headed by Noem, between the apparent cover up of the details re Epstein and rape of under-aged girls by he and links to high-society men that we are afraid Trump knows some of them (even in his now cabinet), by Pom Pom Pam Bambi and party animal Patel, then Trump is being hammered in terms of polls and favorability. They are hurting POTUS Trump as he hired these clowns, these inept losers and now Trump said he did not authorize Noem to use no 220 million $ to build no fuck club on DHS planes…

Back to Iran:

IMO, now, this must involve a negotiated settlement! take the off-ramp POTUS Trump! safeguard our troops and lead this now by ending it…no bellicose and hubris, we need clear heads, leadership here.

Before I begin my stack, I wanted to showcase a strong writer, intellect, namely John Leake….I have posted some of his work…Leake is also correct here and this is what angers us as we try to cover this matter as he is tying the Iran bombing to the Epstein cover up at the highest levels and I think he is right:

‘Why Won’t Pam Bondi Release ALL Epstein Files?

Operation “Epstein Fury” (some call it Epstein Futility) in Iran is the greatest misdirection trick ever performed.’

I will showcase Leake’s recent seminal piece in a stand-alone stack upcoming! great work!

I also have lost all confidence in Pom Pom Pam Bambi. Never had any on Patel for none of these clowns brought ability, just FOX news appearances et al. and IMO bad loyalty to POTUS for they were the ‘bobble head yes-men type loyalists’ that can be catastrophic to a leader as fails to provide them the unbiased clear-eyed unvarnished input and counsel (aka the truth) they desperately need…She the Pom Pom, is there to block…this is like a block and tackle AG…her job is block and tackle…block anything negative about Epstein files and tackle anyone who tries to expose it…yes, it is near like a ‘block and tackle’ kind of administration…and in some sense these people are doing things I know Trump has no idea of and they do it to ‘protect’ him but really is to keep their jobs…they ONLY think of themselves. and many of the things and steps they take are illegal and WRONG!

so we are in a worse situation today after the bombing and killing…we were misguided to think by killing their religious leader (s) we would have a revolution and regime change, and that was insanely naive and misguided to think so…now these people, shia islam etc. want revenge too, they will want revenge now, we mean 500 million shia, and they exist inside USA and Canada etc…

the reality why no regime change can happen is because there is no revolution in Iran now for there is no ‘popular’ movement, no such movement on the floor, and no leader in Iran at local level (and none sitting in a McDonalds in LA can be that leader of a revolution) and that leader and movement must be sufficiently armed to do what needs to be done inside Iran…and importantly, it must ONLY be done by Iranians…it is their future…

‘People don’t understand what a revolution is,” Igra said. “You need a popular movement – there is no popular movement in Iran. You need local leadership – not [Reza] Pahlavi from Los Angeles,” he added, referring to the exiled son of the last Iranian shah who has positioned himself as an alternative to the country’s current clerical leadership.



Igra also dismissed the notion that the ongoing US-Israeli aerial campaign can decisively defeat Iran, comparing it to World War II. “Until the Russian troops entered Berlin, nothing worked,” he said, stressing that “the war is not won by aerial attacks – it’s won by boots on the ground.”’

‘US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official’

no doubt, the regime in Iran has not been good to Iran or to the middle east etc. or the world, and has been dangerous but Iranians chose them over US Shah, yet they went too militant and religious fanatics, and oppressive and brutal, but do not forget we installed the prior repressive bad guy Shah in 1953…so a change was and is needed of the religious regime now, but the question was HOW to do it.…and is it the US to be part of that? why? is that our fever to sweat for? the question is what next? we must deal with them, Iranians, and it must be to disarm the nuclear capability and this is via getting control of the enriched nuclear material, we must also ensure Iran is benefitted fiscally for the damage and they must pay for our losses too…

so there was a FATWA by Ayatollah in past AGAINST developing a nuclear bomb in Iran, but now we learn today via a new FATWA that leaders in Iran calling for a DEFINITE nuclear bomb development after killing of their leaders and the bombing…so we have made it worse…IMO…

IMO:

1)Trump must demand Israel stops this war NOW and US also stops, start there…call for instant ceasefire all sides…POTUS Trump can declare victory…yet our hope that the aerial bombing would change regime was badly miscalculated…it actually has unified Iranians against the west. created terrorists now…who will want revenge and we are now more at risk…in US and west…do you understand we killed their spiritual leader?

2)the key aspect of this, any deal, what really is important, any armistice, any peace deal, is to extract, remove, safeguard the 450 kilograms of enriched uranium in Iran…this no doubt by a rogue regime and peoples can be utilized to develop a future bomb (s) (even if a rudimentary dirty nuclear weapon, suitcase etc.) and it is key for the world to control this enriched uranium…this is the main aim….has to be…if Iran uses it to develop a nuclear weapon and it will NOW, it will, out of revenge too, it will change the world, will change the Middle East…BADLY…so we have to find it (as it is hidden) and take it, get accounting of it, store it in Russia etc. and Iran must agree to this as part of a deal, and financially compensate Iran for the uranium and get control…that is the key to all of this, that enriched uranium…Iranians are now revengeful for we killed their spiritual leader…350 to 500 million shia automatic enemies globally…now!

3)also Iran must commit to stopping funding of its jihadist militant proxies in the middle east, all of them…Houthi, HAMAS, Hezbollah, islamic jihad etc. Iran must work now to stop the operation of these militant proxies across the middle east…commit to it…

4)Iran must cease any aggression against Israel now (aggression and terror acts against Israel must stop) and in the future, complete and whole, lasting peace, and Israel must do same as to Iran and middle east…end all aggression, for there to be any peace…and lasting peace…

5)a peace deal must involve all arab nations with Iran and Israel…all hostiles must end complete!

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

note:

there is no way and never will be a situation where you can win a war with aerial bombing, just look at NAZI Germany which was catastrophically and massively bombed by the allis etc. yet NOTHING happened…we terribly miscalculated here…it was ludicrous to think that “the ongoing US-Israeli aerial campaign can decisively defeat Iran, comparing it to World War II. “Until the Russian troops entered Berlin, nothing worked,” he said, stressing that “the war is not won by aerial attacks’, it is only won by boots on the ground…that carries massive risks…we America will need to accept that we will take massive losses if we put boots on the ground. Vietnam 3.0. how many of our precious soldiers do we want to sacrifice for this? can we use sanctions, can we get Iran to agree to safeguard the enriched uranium and never use it for a nuclear weapon (s)? can we get Iran to agree to a deal? what can we offer them? can we seriously negotiate honestly? who can lead this for we need a Statesman to lead this, not the clowns around Trump now who have fucked this up like Kushner and Witkoff…place Trump in a bad situation and I plead POTUS Trump, you cannot bomb or kill your way to a success here, it gets only worse. so, you need to be the big dog with the big drawers here and lead…and POTUS Trump, you need to put a muzzle on Hegseth and the crap he spouts and you need to be open to all sides, many points of view and listen to the lay public, fly-over country, mom and pop tax-paying Americans…they have all the skin in this game…

respectfully, it is their sons and daughters you are sacrificing in this…THEIRS…I see no Trump with a uniform on in the military today and on the front line here…so be careful please to understand after 20 years of failed Iran Afghanistan, after the lies of WMD, after the fraud of Desert Storm Bush 1.0, after Vietnam and its disaster et al., after all of the failures and deaths of US soldiers, where US has sought regime change, please include the public in this one…100%.

Praise to you POTUS Trump, I support you still, may the Lord keep you safe, grant you mercy, provide you favor and cover you with grace and allow your mind to be clear to make the best decisions for a win-win for all here and to stop the loss of life on all sides! God bless USA! God bless our military and nation and may we make good peace with all sides here…for our children and theirs.

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com