Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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IMO:

1)Trump must demand Israel stops this war NOW and US also stops, start there…call for instant ceasefire all sides…POTUS Trump can declare victory…yet our hope that the aerial bombing would change regime was badly miscalculated…it actually has unified Iranians against the west. created terrorists now…who will want revenge and we are now more at risk…in US and west…do you understand we killed their spiritual leader?

2)the key aspect of this, any deal, what really is important, any armistice, any peace deal, is to extract, remove, safeguard the 450 kilograms of enriched uranium in Iran…this no doubt by a rogue regime and peoples can be utilized to develop a future bomb (s) (even if a rudimentary dirty nuclear weapon, suitcase etc.) and it is key for the world to control this enriched uranium…this is the main aim….has to be…if Iran uses it to develop a nuclear weapon and it will NOW, it will, out of revenge too, it will change the world, will change the Middle East…BADLY…so we have to find it (as it is hidden) and take it, get accounting of it, store it in Russia etc. and Iran must agree to this as part of a deal, and financially compensate Iran for the uranium and get control…that is the key to all of this, that enriched uranium…Iranians are now revengeful for we killed their spiritual leader…350 to 500 million shia automatic enemies globally…now!

3)also Iran must commit to stopping funding of its jihadist militant proxies in the middle east, all of them…Houthi, HAMAS, Hezbollah, islamic jihad etc. Iran must work now to stop the operation of these militant proxies across the middle east…commit to it…

4)Iran must cease any aggression against Israel now (aggression and terror acts against Israel must stop) and in the future, complete and whole, lasting peace, and Israel must do same as to Iran and middle east…end all aggression, for there to be any peace…and lasting peace…

5)a peace deal must involve all arab nations with Iran and Israel…all hostiles must end complete!

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) —

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

They are hurting POTUS Trump as he hired these clowns, these inept losers and now Trump said he did not authorize Noem to use no 220 million $ to build no fuck club on DHS planes…or pay to advertise herself at DHS

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