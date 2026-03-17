Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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if that report on missile systems from Russia to Iran is 10% true, then very troubling...I am sharing so that our govn can ensure it adjusts to keep our military pilots etc. safe. I suppose if its out there and true they must know. I find staggering if true. do any of you here know of this report?

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