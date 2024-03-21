WARNING (again) on OZEMPIC-Type II diabetes drug WRONFULLY sold (by Oprah et al.) as a weight loss drug/Wegovy/GLP-1 agonists/Semaglutide; OZEMPIC is DANGEROUS, science is still maturing
there is a tremendous lot we do not know about OZEMPIC and initial clinical bedside results suggests that there are risks involved; do not take this for weight loss, ensure you work with a doctor
work with your doctors, as corrupted and inept as they are as we saw across COVID
see recent reports and my prior substacks:
‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC & (substack.com)
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them (substack.com)
This drug uses a venom peptide that paralyses part of the digestive system in order to force food to stay in the stomach.. what goes wrong is the putrefied food produces bad bacteria.. if good bacteria cannot break it down.. reports now show that some who take this weight reducing drug then stop .. never recover normal gut mobility.. think about that for a moment.. the nerve endings that create bowel movement are permanently paralysed.. so how do you fix a digestion system that is in a comatose state?… stupidity continues to win over intelligence at the CDC and FDA .. who seem to be in short supply of people who recognise the difference between protecting lives and damaging them
What I haven't seen posted here is the following. The venom in these products is Gila Monster venom. It can paralyze the Vegas nerve which runs down from brain to anus. The Gila M eats only every two weeks which is interesting. The worst part of these drugs is that in two to three years it generates thyroid cancers and not just one type. The effect of the venom CAN last up to TEN YEARS.