WARNING! Obama & Biden are hollowing out America, they have INVADED America! A sitting POTUS has invaded his nation & now has our women, girls, citizens at risk to the feral 6th century islamist; when
Americans are killed by the jihadi who are inside USA now, as Biden and Obama let them here, who will be held responsible? America's Bataclan & Russia jihadi islamic muslim attack is coming
What you see in Russia and what you say in Bataclan France will be done in USA…they stabbed women in Bataclan repeatedly in their vaginas, cut up their genitals while alive, dis-emboweled them…this is what Biden has brought into America….
I tell you again so that you can arm yourself and be prepared to vanquish this islamic beast when he comes.
we told them close the border but Biden and Obama are intent on flipping Texas and destroying USA from within…they are ‘the enemy within’…I am telling you, ensure your girls can shoot, have legal weapons, are trained in self-defense, and know how to kill with malice, unrelenting mercilessness if life is threatened for that is what she will be called upon to do. It is booked due to Obama and Biden.
The wolf is at the door.
It is an absolute must we return Trump to office…of the misfits who sought office and throwing their names around, only Trump has the animal vengeance power needed to put this shit down. This time, Trump 2.0, he has to put the evil islamist down for good. Use the military US might and hunt them and eviscerate them, once and for all.
MAGA!
1. The wolf is NOT at the door. The wolf is in the house and making himself comfortable.
2. If you believe that the Baltimore bridge incident was an accident, then I have a bridge to sell you.
This is insanity indeed. Trump should build an electric fence as the Czechoslovakian communists, I lived under, did to keep people from leaving, America need a deadly electric fence to keep invaders out. How could you America vote for a leader who is insane and let you invade like this? How long will your nation last when so many of you are this dumb?