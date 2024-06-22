WARNING: Reports today that US birth rate at historic low; the replacement rate is about 2.2 & we are about 1.6 to 1.8 in US, Canada! CATASTROPHIC, as other cultures OUT-BREEDING west, US will become
Yemen & already Hamtramck Michigan shows us result; all of America will look like Hamtramck, Michigan...we must have children in the west, close BORDERS, deport ALL illegals, have children!
to hell with the Republicans signaling Americans will not stand for the mass deportation of illegals…fuck them, we must do it, else USA is gone! we need immigration but ONLY of those who will add to USA, benefit USA, Canada etc. fuck this family class bull shit and anchor baby bull shit con.
Muslim women have on average 4 babies…and some….good for them…understand this…beyond replacement.
this is Hamtramck Michigan…today….read about it…
why?
a nation is defined by its borders and those who put blood and sweat in the game…can’t just show up at my border and I take you in. many coming for a better life but many are killers, rapists, jihadists, murderers etc. be warned. they will breed you out and stand in your nation shouting ‘death to America’ and Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS will do nothing but meet with Paul Ryan to plot the destruction of Trump again…
get having babies. Yes, the vaccine, the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine has caused serious fertility damage but we must understand we must get our replacement rate up!
Deport them to where? Not even jihadist nations are going to accept them. More will come because they share America's values of performing surgery on healthy females. America likes to perform mastectomies as part of transgendering. Jihadis like to remove the clitoris.There are other things in common too.