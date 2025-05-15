is a canary in the coal mine, be careful! A harbinger of things to come in November 2026?

‘Democrat John Ewing Ousts GOP Incumbent Jean Stothert After 12 Years — Flips Omaha Mayoral Seat Blue in Stunning 2025 Upset’

‘Democrat John Ewing has unseated Republican incumbent Jean Stothert in Omaha’s 2025 mayoral election, marking a significant political shift in Nebraska’s largest city.

Ewing secured 55.5% of the vote (45,336 votes) compared to Stothert’s 44.5% (36,307 votes), according to official results.’

‘Ewing’s victory ends Stothert’s 12-year tenure and makes him the first Black mayor in Omaha’s history.’

Here are the Republican losses to date:

‘Beaumont, Texas : Longtime Republican City Councilman Mike Getz lost his seat to newcomer Joey Hilliard.

Suburban Illinois : Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, both Republicans, lost their re-election bids.

Norman, Oklahoma : Republican Mayor Larry Heikkila lost re-election to Democrat Stephen Tyler Holman, resulting in a Democratic gain in a traditionally conservative area.

Rock Island, Illinois : Republican Mayor Mike Thoms lost re-election to Democrat Ashley Harris.

Iowa Senate District 35 : Katie Whittington (R) lost to Mike Zimmer (D) in the Iowa special election, flipping a Republican-held seat.

Pennsylvania Senate District 36 : Josh Parsons (R) lost to James Andrew Malone (D) in the Pennsylvania State Senate special election, an upset in a historically Republican district.

Minnesota House District 40B : Republican Paul Wikstrom was defeated by Democrat David Gottfried in a special election, with Gottfried securing over 70% of the vote. This result reversed a temporary Republican majority in the Minnesota House.

North Carolina Supreme Court : Republican Jefferson Griffin conceded to Democrat Allison Riggs after a prolonged legal battle over ballot eligibility. Riggs secured victory by 734 votes.

Wisconsin Supreme Court: Conservative candidate Brad Schimel lost by 10 points in the 2025 state Supreme Court race. The state GOP is conducting a review ahead of the 2026 election.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)