First, consider me an idiot and uninformed and consider this as a warning IMO remembering I am not those media, even substack and alternative media who have sold their souls and truth to the dollar, seeking jobs in your administration or kickback contracts by their never-ending stroking of any and everything you say or do, be it right or wrong, spinning wrong into right:

#1: your erratic tariff actions seem non-consequential and only designed for airtime…stop! The ON and OFF has damaged your credibility and suggests you are not understanding what you are doing. This is causing chaos in the global markets and in the USA, and so fire Lutnick! Does Lutnick not understand and all of you economic advisors, that tariffs can cause massive inflation on top of what already exists and even plunge USA into a recession? Who are these idiots advising you? I am no economist but understand the 101 of this. Stagflation is a risk then (both inflation and recession at once). It is madness to the US economy as well as to other economies for if you plunge their economies into recession, how will their people buy US’s goods? Look at the US dollar, it has lost value, all gains, and the T bond has dropped relative to Europe’s bonds, and moreover, people in USA now, investors are ‘bearish’, they are concerned. Lost confidence now.

Do not put Lutnick back in media, he has no credibility now! You are losing credibility and stop making daily media appearances, the nation is getting weary of your face and voice and all the announcements; we love you but not every day! We want to see the POTUS when the announcement is serious, and we do not want to see how the sausage is made. People want real actions that affect their simple day to day lives, mom and pop, fly over, blue collar, taxpayers…they cannot afford rent, mortgage, food, eggs etc. this is real! Not meme coins faker money fraud schemes. Remove the billionaires from around you; not a good look for these people hurt Americans in COVID, enriched; it is as if all are tone deaf, stop the meme coins, bitcoins, money schemes…the GAZA announcement was fraught with ‘a tremendous real estate development opportunity’ and then you said ‘you will own it’…that meant you will benefit financially…this was a devastating statement. This can never happen and whomever put you up to it hurt your image.

#2: Your relationship with Musk has hurt you and the nation looks at Musk as the real POTUS; distance yourself from Musk now and put him through congressional hearings. Tell Americans how his money is divested, and the nation like for all, must hear it under oath, including having BIG BALLS et al. under oath; the nation cannot have 19-year-olds shredding the government agencies and we have no clue who they are and that they are vetted properly; Musk was not put out properly, he was shoved into our facers and down our throats; Americans do not like that. They are not fools, they understand the use of his money for stature and as a big stick etc. But it is clear what Musk et al. are doing IMO is wrong, in the manner it is. And we are being put at risk. You do know any disaster to happen now you will be blamed. Because of this.

#3: Europe looks at the implications of your alignment with Russa/Putin very seriously for it was Europe that suffered at the hands of dictators and strongmen in the past e.g. WWI, WWII etc. This Russia-USA-Ukraine war has now brought it to the doorsteps and they look to USA to lead and be the sober GLOBAL big brother; now Europe feels betrayed and on its own; this may well be the way it has to be e.g. that Europe must step up now but the open appeasement with Russia against Ukraine is unsettling and now they are talking nuclear arming up, escalating militarization etc. I mean, who told you to suspend the military and intel sharing with Ukraine? As much as I despise the cross-dresser pump wearing freak. That gave Russia advantage so is the USA now in the business of putting the thumb on the scale openly? To favor Russia? This is their fever to sweat for. Not the USA even as we created this disaster. How can Europe be our enemy or on the naughty seat while Russia is our friend? Can’t you not see that your glowing friendship to Putin (in this military issue) and to Musk is hurting you, your name, and the government and USA?

Is Pax Americana dead? Are we driving the creation of a new revived Europe (economically and militarily) for the 21st century to rival USA and supplant the USA? A new post-USA global order? Trust in USA is dwindling daily. Many nations globally are now onto a path of self-reliance and my concern is isolation of USA. We cannot let that happen.

Anyway, these are some thoughts.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)