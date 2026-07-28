Award Leake, unrivaled!

Operation Epstein (EPIC) Fury became Operation Quicksand! Fast! Pull us out POTUS Trump! USA on the left, Iran on the right!

Truth is, the enemy was NEVER ‘really’ at the gates’ for the enemy was already WITHIN, among us, it was our peoples, not THEM…Cicero was correct, they sit in the US congress and US Senate…they are walking in Palm Beach, Hamptons, Long Beach, Botoxed out, fake people, crooked people, insider trading inside contracts people, go ask Noem’s DHS sex beds lover Corey the ‘kick back’ man….looksmaxxing out, filthy crooked people, smelly people, often rapists and pedophiles and they sure hung with Epstein, go ask Howard Lutnick, Trump’s Commerce Secretary, verify please, we need to know if he too was into fucking little girls…we just do not know…that is Howard with Jeff below….talking about sea shells, not fucking little girls with braces…

while at it, ask RFK Jr. too while at it what he discussed with Epstein as he hunted dinosaur bones…

USA on the left, Iran apparently on the right! Hegseth did this!

The War is Not Meant to Be Won

Reflections on America’s “Forever Wars”

Leake”

‘The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous.

This morning I compiled a list of the known US military interventions abroad since 1945. I write known because many acts of US government agency violence are covert and never published.

China (1945–1949) : U.S. Marines and forces assisted Nationalist authorities in disarming Japanese troops, controlling key infrastructure, and protecting/evacuating Americans amid the Chinese Civil War against Communists.

Korea (post-WWII occupation into early conflict): Occupation of the South and responses to insurgency.

1950s

Korean War (1950–1953) : Full-scale U.S.-led UN intervention against North Korean invasion of South Korea; later Chinese intervention. Peak U.S. forces exceeded 300,000; over 36,000 U.S. killed in action.

Taiwan Strait crises (1950s, notably 1954–1955 and 1958) : Naval deployments (Seventh Fleet) and evacuations to deter People’s Republic of China attacks on Taiwan/Formosa and offshore islands.

Lebanon (1958): Marines and troops landed at the request of the Lebanese government to counter internal unrest with external support.

1960s–1970s (Vietnam era and related)

Vietnam War (advisors from mid-1950s; major escalation 1964–1973; related operations into 1975) : Large-scale combat against North Vietnam and Viet Cong in South Vietnam; peak U.S. forces ~543,000. Included extensive bombing of North Vietnam (e.g., Rolling Thunder, Linebacker), the Ho Chi Minh Trail, and secret campaigns.

Laos (1960s–1975) : Covert and overt support, bombing, and operations against Communist forces (“Secret War”).

Cambodia (bombing from late 1960s; ground incursion 1970; Mayaguez incident 1975) : Campaigns against Communist sanctuaries; 1970 U.S./South Vietnamese ground operation; 1975 rescue of the SS Mayaguez involving combat with Khmer Rouge forces.

Dominican Republic (1965) : Operation Power Pack—thousands of U.S. troops intervened during a revolt amid concerns over Communist influence.

Smaller support actions (e.g., airlift/logistics in Congo/Zaire in the 1960s).

1980s

Iran (1980) : Operation Eagle Claw—failed special forces attempt to rescue U.S. embassy hostages.

Libya (1981 Gulf of Sidra; 1986 Operation El Dorado Canyon) : Aerial engagements (Libyan jets shot down) and airstrikes on military/terrorist-related targets in response to attacks and terrorism.

Lebanon (1982–1984) : Marines as part of a multinational force; naval bombardment of positions during the civil war and after the Beirut barracks bombing.

Grenada (1983) : Operation Urgent Fury—invasion to oust a Marxist government and protect U.S. citizens.

Persian Gulf / Iran (1987–1988) : Operations Earnest Will, Praying Mantis, and related actions—naval escort of tankers, combat with Iranian forces/mines/platforms during the Iran-Iraq War.

Panama (1989): Operation Just Cause—invasion to remove Manuel Noriega; largest U.S. combat operation since Vietnam up to that point.

1990s

Persian Gulf War / Iraq (1990–1991) : Operation Desert Shield/Storm—massive coalition campaign to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait; followed by no-fly zones and enforcement actions against Iraq through the 1990s (including Operation Desert Fox in 1998).

Somalia (1992–1994) : U.S.-led intervention (UNITAF/UNOSOM) during civil war; included the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu.

Haiti (1994) : Operation Uphold Democracy—intervention to restore elected President Aristide.

Bosnia (mid-1990s) and Kosovo/Yugoslavia (1999) : NATO airstrikes (e.g., Deliberate Force, Allied Force) against Bosnian Serb and Serbian/Yugoslav forces.

Afghanistan and Sudan (1998): Operation Infinite Reach—cruise missile strikes on al-Qaeda-related targets after embassy bombings.

2000s–2010s

Afghanistan (2001–2021) : Operation Enduring Freedom and follow-ons—invasion and long war against the Taliban and al-Qaeda after 9/11; included special operations, airstrikes, and ground combat until withdrawal.

Iraq (2003–2011) : Operation Iraqi Freedom—invasion to topple Saddam Hussein; occupation and counterinsurgency. Later operations against ISIS (from 2014).

Counterterrorism operations (ongoing from early 2000s) : Drone strikes, special forces raids, and support in Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Philippines, and elsewhere against al-Qaeda, affiliates, and later ISIS/al-Shabaab.

Libya (2011) : Operation Odyssey Dawn / NATO intervention—airstrikes enforcing a no-fly zone and supporting rebels against the Gaddafi regime.

Iraq and Syria against ISIS (2014–present, Operation Inherent Resolve) : Airstrikes, special operations, and advisory support. Additional strikes against Iranian-backed militias.

2020: Drone strike killing Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

2020s (selected)

Continued operations against ISIS remnants, al-Shabaab, and other groups in Syria, Iraq, Somalia, and elsewhere.

Yemen (notably from 2024 onward in response to Houthi attacks on shipping) : Airstrikes and related actions against Houthi targets (often coordinated with partners).

Iran: February 28, 2026 to present.

Can anyone provide a plausible account of how any of these military actions have done anything for the vast majority of American people—that is, people who do NOT receive substantial income from the military-industrial-complex?

Note how the astonishing record of failure to achieve constructive political outcomes has done NOTHING to dampen Washington’s appetite to continue attacking and killing people abroad.

The people who support President Trump’s infernally stupid war against Iran either don’t understand or don’t care about the true interests of “We the People” of the United States of America.

I frequently receive emails from friends trying to persuade that I am wrong about this, but they have no plausible explanation for how the Iran war serves “We the People” of the US, nor do they demonstrate much understanding of history or military affairs or the cost of America’s forever wars.

Instead of demonstrating understanding, they proffer me crude propaganda talking points. I am confident that none of them would risk their own lives or the lives of their children to subdue Iran.

Indeed, were it not for the delusions generated by debt financing and air power, they would see the Iran War for what it is—a preposterously ruinous and criminal enterprise waged by a senescent President who has no coherent strategy, and who is too beholden to his ego and his billionaire cronies to serve the interests of We the People.

The last time the American homeland was threatened was in 1814 when British forces occupied and burned much of Washington D.C.. Since then, the enemy hasn’t been at the gates; he’s been in our heads.

The greatest threats to national security and public health and safety are not external. They are produced by the plundering racketeers and manipulators on Capitol Hill who profit from fear and division.

As I show in Chapter 3 (“War, the Father of All Mind Viruses”) of my new book, the archaic fear that we are being threatened by a mortal enemy is the cause of most of mankind’s self-inflicted disasters.’

Is it time?