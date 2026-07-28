Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3h

Perverts, especially sick sadists and necrophiliacs, love wars. They are also very profitable for elites. Similarities have been noted between POTUS Trump and the occultist Aleister Crowley but in reality almost all Americans follow Crowley's dictum: "Do what thou wilt shall the the whole of the law."

That is why the US, a nation of Christ-hating Baal and Moloch worshipping, child sacrificing, sick sadists and necophiliacs loves war. The late Lady Lindsey Graham, an archetypal American if ever there was one, loved wars. It is a reasonable inference that he relished the cruelty and the harm.

Like many war mongerers, Lady Graham had a cushy office job in the military, as a lawyer, and never stood in harms way. His friend, John McCain, surrendered to the Communists and then collaborated with them.

It is wrong to say that Nazi Germany was worse than the US. Although the Nazis committed atrocities, they also did positive things such as bringing in pioneeering animal protection laws and rounding up degenerates such as pedophiles.

Everything and everyone that the Nazis considered degenerate, the US bows down to and worships. It is no coincidence that Jeffrey Epstein was an American or that the US has produced over 3,000 documented psychopaths, many of whom honed their skills in the military.

The US commits atrocities in every war it starts. Lieutenant Calley and Mai Lai were just the tip of the iceberg.

It is extremely unlikely that the recent US attack on a primary school in Minab was unintentional.

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Paul Frohlich's avatar
Paul Frohlich
4h

True but it's more complex than that. For reasons, man is a war like animal, always fight over ideas. In the past and today as well man's "intelligence"or lack of it, that of the mosquitoes, evolving or de volving it to who knows what. I look at most of humans as mentally ill for many years. No wisdom, just tribal consciousness with their leaders as dumb as they are. The Universe will not" blink it's eye" if this specie wipe itself out. But it is possible humans in time over come their stupidity as many similar on other planets did. And some not. Life on Earth is not unique. Dr Daniel Nagase agree with me that the Universe must have endless places with life on it and some very intelligent. I paraphase him.

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