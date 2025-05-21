Did Tapper et al. know? Of course. They covered him. Is this a CYA? Yes…but put a pin in that for a moment, allow me to ask some questions and I ask your opinion.

Who made the decision to protect and hide Biden? His true condition? Who, as we know there was a board of about 5 to 6 people making all decisions about USA, and thus who are they? They were NOT elected, and had no authority so who gave them the power? They had no elected power and did not have the authority for not even Biden could have delegated it to them for he was not of sound mind. So how did this happen? Did Jill Biden know? Was she leading this? Hunter Biden? Did Biden even know anything they were doing or agreeing to and who was on this secretive 'STAR CHAMBER’ board, and how many in the inner circle knew? The entire White House?

This is so very serious and dangerous and must be investigated and people held to account for not even in Trump’s White House or any other POTUS administration can this happen. How extensive was this breach of the American people? In other words, were all of the decisions made by Biden across 4 years not his? None of them, that he made none actually and did not even know e.g. border breach etc.? Was Obama involved? If he had raging prostate cancer, then why did he not step down or did he even know he could or should? Was his mind that gone? So, did people around him, to keep power and to enact dangerous agendas, keep him from knowing his real condition and actually were kept from invoking the 25th? Just to keep essentially a ‘dead man walking’? So that their agendas could be enacted?

Who signed the executive orders and did Biden know of them? Did he approve? Did he attend the ‘board’ meetings sitting there unaware of going-ons yet was there to give credibility to the final decisions, when none were his? Who had control of the AUTO-PEN? Did Biden know who was using the autopen and did he approve of all documents signed? Again, this is so devastating and scandalous that people are to go to jail for this.

POTUS Trump is correct, in questioning this and the autopen. I think it is far worse.

‘I’ll Shove It Up Their Ass’: Trump Rails Against Political Opponents at Posh Dinner

President Donald Trump recalled the moment he decided to “shove it up their ass” on Monday during a dinner speech railing against his political opponents. During a board dinner at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Trump boasted about securing both the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup in the United States for 2028 and 2026 respectively. “We got the Olympics and then we got through Gianni, he’s the boss, he’s a friend of mine, we got the World Cup,” he said. “I got them both and I said, ‘Man, I won’t be president. I got the Olympics and the World Cup and I won’t be president and they’re gonna forget that I got them, nobody’s gonna mention it.'” Trump continued, “And then they rigged the election, and then I said, ‘You know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their ass.'” As the board members laughed and applauded, Trump went on, “And that’s what I did, and all of a sudden, and then I realized, I said, ‘You know what? I got the Olympics, I got the World Cup.'” “So if they would’ve left us alone, and wouldn’t have cheated on the election, and wouldn’t have rigged it, I would’ve been retired right now,” he concluded. “I would’ve been happily doing something else, and instead they have me for four more years, can you believe that?”

Also, is Israel about to strike Iran to destroy the nuclear plants, absent of US’s support?