as Miller says, the strongest wins, and we will use military might to go around taking other people’s things…we see a plane, we like it, we don’t have it, so we want it and cook up a scheme? to have it? is that the world we now live in? I see it, it is not mine, I am stronger so fuck you, I taking it…stop me if you can…is that it?

a picture is emerging that it is about the oil, Kharg island, that was the main aim, to sort this out somehow to get there to take their, Iran’s oil? we wanting THEIR oil…we have enough of ours, fracking et al…we boast about it, but we don’t want to pay for it, we just want it, their things, their stuff, we got to have it, it ain’t ours but we got to have it…to satiate our avarice…and we stronger so we taking it and fuck you! lives lost, who cares, soldiers lost, who the fuck cares. is that it?

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What stunned me is I was at a recent dinner, one day ago, with about 7 folk and 4 were American, like myself too, and we were talking about how great USA is and they were joking how much I support Trump even when questions abound et al. and there I was defending him here and there…and lathering US for all it stands for and the promise, beacon of hope (no doubt once we have the proper governance and clean our congress and Senate of the leeches and high-crime bandit thieves and we lock up many high-society prominent Palm Beach types, with BOTOX out their eyeballs and their looksmaxxing madness and fake everything, white collar crime people, wait, hold on a minute, did I say white people or white collar crime people? again, my arthritis. pardon my errors)…so here I was sitting, sipping a rum and coke, lathering Trump (for I do support him even with the devastation of his lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin Tureci BioNTech et al. mRNA deadly vaccine, hoping he makes Americans whole one day soon) and singing all the praises for USA that I love and defend (and Canada and Trinidad Tobago my isle of birth), then a couple of folk, Americans, conservative, in our group, kind of whacko MAGA, actually a bit insane IMO, offensive and obnoxious but we hang now and again, when I want to get my blood pressure up, said basically this, that

‘who fucking cares, if you got something I like, we are yankee brother, we take it, fuck you if you cannot defend keeping it, does not matter if it is yours, we want it, we will get it, so if we can take Iran’s oil and fill our tanks, our reserves, we fucking take it, and use that oil always first and store ours, and fuck that we owe 39 trillion dollars $$ and can never pay it, who could collect it, we will fuck them up, invade them, bomb them too…that’s our grandkids fucking problem, on their backs, let them pay, I will be dead, we will all be dead by then, today we are strongest so we take what we want, we want that oil and I support Trump going for it anyway he can get it, we tahnk God he is the President, finally, so bomb the Iranian cunts too if he has to, we want that oil, it should be ours, why should they have it? they are not like us, they are muslims, worth nothing, just like the hindu Indian, worth nothing, we Americans only tolerate them…Paul, are you not an American?’

para.

that is what they said, conservative Americans…huge Trump people. so needless to say, I called the waiter, paid for my drinks, and left. did not say another word. one said ‘Paul, what’s happening homie, why you rushing off, and they were all laughing, another said, you look upset, did we upset you? did we say something wrong’…I stopped, walked back to the edge of the table we were sitting at as already started to walk off, and as they sat there, I spat on the table top…and all were shocked and I said ‘go and read what it means when someone spits where you sit, at you….what they think of you’…when you read that, know that is how I think of you…now’…

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH