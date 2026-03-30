Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

it was always about the oil...taking Maduro was to control Venezuela's oil knowing that Iran's oil will be constrained once they were attacked. Iran's oil is the prize, was always. America wants it or Trump administration....no matter the cost. or the reason. I said so...read this...https://savageminds.substack.com/p/seeing-trump-clearly?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=65949&post_id=191733165&utm_campaign=746368&isFreemail=true&r=o4lrz&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

I stand by Trump and want him to win.

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