‘It’s August 4 1962, Marilyn Monroe’s last day alive. She hasn’t slept well, partly because of an argument she had with Pat Newcomb, her publicist turned close friend, the night before. Marilyn invited Pat to stay over at Fifth Helena Drive, her home in Los Angeles, because she is suffering from bronchitis and the actress thought a little rest and sunbathing would benefit her.

That morning, Marilyn takes some more sleeping pills that leave her feeling groggy. At 9am, she eats a grapefruit – or, according to another account, drinks a glass of grapefruit juice – and chats to Eunice Murray, her “devoted assistant” and housekeeper, who is due to spend the day at the house.

The actress does a little light gardening and takes delivery of a bedside table and some fruit trees that Murray will plant in the garden. At around 10am, photographer Lawrence Schiller drops by to show Marilyn some nude shots he took of her on the set of Something’s Got to Give, which he hopes to sell to Playboy.

At around noon, Marilyn’s former father-in-law, Isidore Miller – to whom she is still close despite the divorce from [her third husband, playwright] Arthur – phones the house, but Murray tells him Marilyn is dressing and will call him back. Marilyn spends some of the morning in her bedroom, talking on the telephone. She receives many calls congratulating her on the interview with Richard Meryman for Life magazine, which has just hit the newsstands.

Just after noon, Pat emerges from the guest room, having had more than 12 hours of sleep – a luxury beyond Marilyn’s wildest imaginings and something that seems to enrage her. Pat enjoys an omelette cooked by Murray and made with herbs from the garden, but Marilyn eats nothing. The two women continue to bicker.

At some point during the early afternoon, Marilyn asks Murray whether there is any oxygen in the house, a question that strikes the housekeeper as so strange that she rings Dr [Ralph] Greenson, Marilyn’s psychiatrist, to ask for his advice; he tells her he will call by at some point later.

At 4.30pm, Marilyn, sounding depressed, telephones Dr Greenson herself and he makes the short trip over to the house. “She was unhappy and complained about [Pat Newcomb] again, about not sleeping well, but after I had spent about two and a half hours with her, she seemed to quiet down,” he wrote in a letter to Marilyn’s friend, the poet Norman Rosten. Greenson suggests that it would be better if Newcomb leave the house, which she does.

Between 5pm and 6pm, masseur and close friend Ralph Roberts telephones the house. Greenson picks up the phone and when Roberts asks to speak to Marilyn, he informs him she isn’t at home and hangs up. After the session with Greenson is over, Marilyn tells him that she’d like to go for a walk on Santa Monica pier – she says it is a place that brings back the few happy memories from her childhood – but the psychiatrist warns her that she is too groggy.

Before he leaves, at around 7.15pm, he is so worried about Marilyn that he asks Murray to spend the night at Fifth Helena Drive, something she didn’t often do. Greenson makes Marilyn promise to call him the next morning.

About half an hour later, he receives a call from her sounding much brighter – she tells him that the 20-year-old son of another ex-husband, Joe DiMaggio – has just rung to inform her that he isn’t going to marry “some awful girl” and she felt “relieved about that”.

During the same conversation with Greenson, Marilyn asks the psychiatrist if he has taken away her bottle of the barbiturate sleeping pill Nembutal. “I was surprised that she asked me that,” he wrote in a letter to Marilyn’s other therapist, Dr Marianne Kris. “I did not know she was taking Nembutal. She had stopped taking barbiturates for three weeks.”

Greenson denies removing the sleeping pills, at which point Marilyn changes the subject. “I thought perhaps she was just confused,” he said. “Anyway she sounded pleasant on the phone, although somewhat depressed, but by no means acutely so.”

The late afternoon into the early evening continues with a complicated game of telephone tag. At some point between 7pm and 8pm, the actor Peter Lawford calls Marilyn. Earlier on in the day he had invited her to a small dinner party at his Malibu beach house and he wants to check whether she’s still coming. During the conversation her voice seems to “fade out” and when he tries to call back her line is busy.

Lawford is so concerned by what she says – “Say goodbye to Pat, say goodbye to Jack [JFK], and say goodbye to yourself because you’re a nice guy” – that he contacts his manager, Milton Ebbins, who advises him not to go to Fifth Helena Drive – after all, not only has Lawford been drinking but he is the brother-in-law of the president. Ebbins, in turn, at 8.30pm, leaves a message for Marilyn’s attorney, Milton Rudin (also Dr Greenson’s brother-in-law), to call him. Fifteen minutes later the two men talk over the phone and Ebbins relates what he’s heard from Lawford.

At 9pm, Rudin rings the house at Fifth Helena Drive and Eunice Murray picks up the phone. He asks about Marilyn and Murray reassures him that she is in her bedroom and that she is “all right”.

At some point that evening, Murray hears the telephone ring again in Marilyn’s room. “I don’t remember what time the call came in, and I don’t know who it was from,” she told the Los Angeles Times a few days after the star’s death. “But knowing Marilyn as I do, I think that if this call waked her up [sic] she might have taken some more sleeping pills.” Later, Murray would tell biographer Anthony Summers, “Marilyn had a phobia about sleeping, anything that would deter sleeping, especially after she had taken some sedation, and then she would have to take more – and that’s dangerous, she told me that.” Marilyn was so neurotic about not being disturbed that Murray would not knock on the actress’s door in case it woke her.

In the guest bedroom, Murray watches television and reads before she turns out her light and goes to sleep. At around midnight she wakes up and, after stepping out of her room, notices that the cord for one of the telephones is still under the star’s bedroom door. (Marilyn had two lines; one of her night-time rituals – to ensure she was not disturbed – was to take the telephones out of her room.)

What happens next is unclear. According to the testimony of sergeant Jack Clemmons, the first police officer on the scene, Murray told him that Marilyn’s body was discovered at around midnight. This is important, because official reports give the time of discovery as around 3.30am.

According to the official version of events, Murray woke up again at around 3.30am and saw that the phone cord was still under Marilyn’s door. At this point, she didn’t check whether the door was locked because she was still worried about incurring Marilyn’s wrath in case she woke her up. Instead, she went outside, looked through the window and saw something that shocked her. “I saw Marilyn lying on the bed – face down, nude,” she said. “It was not a warm night, the light was on, and so everything was wrong. I was really in panic.”

She rushed inside and, using the second telephone, rang Dr Greenson, who told her to call Marilyn’s physician, Dr Engelberg. When Greenson arrived shortly after, and found the bedroom door locked, he took a poker from the fireplace, went around to the side of the house, broke one of the panes of glass in a window not covered by rejas (Spanish/Mexican-style security grilles), opened the window to Marilyn’s room and climbed in. She was lying face down on the bed, with her shoulders exposed; it was obvious to him that she was dead – “and as I got closer I could see the phone clutched fiercely in her right hand”, he wrote in a letter to Norman Rosten.

When Dr Engelberg arrived, he took out his stethoscope, checked Marilyn’s pupils and confirmed that she was dead. The two doctors noticed that rigor mortis had set in. They also saw that Marilyn’s bedside table was cluttered with bottles of pills. A later official report estimated that during the course of the evening, she had taken approximately 20 capsules of the sedative chloral hydrate and 25 x 100mg of Nembutal.

When asked about this key moment in the chronology in an interview done in the early 1980s, Murray said: “When you’re in panic – when I’m in panic – I know now time has no… you’re just not concerned about time. I was thinking just wildly about this horrible, how awful, what on earth is everybody going to do next.”

Murray’s account is plausible; sometimes people in traumatic situations do lose all sense of time. But her opaqueness – and her surprising failure to note the time on the night of Marilyn’s death – left police investigators suspicious. There have been other reports that suggest Marilyn died as early as 10.30pm on the Saturday night, and Dr Greenson did not report the death to the police until 4.25am on the Sunday morning.

Into the black hole of these few empty hours conspiracy theorists have injected a thousand wild conjectures. According to one of the most widely believed conspiracy theories, the delay in reporting the death would give Marilyn’s supposed murderers time to clear the house of any incriminating evidence. Central to the question of the alleged cover-up is Marilyn’s involvement with the Kennedy family.

Conspiracy theories start to emerge

Six weeks after Marilyn’s death, sergeant Jack Clemmons met with two men who – like him – had a vested interest in digging up dirt on the Kennedys. Clemmons was a director of the Right-wing Fire and Police Research Association of Los Angeles – “If you haven’t time to learn more about and to fight communism today,” runs the tagline for one of the organisation’s newsletters, “you’d better start getting ready to learn how to live under it tomorrow!” Jim Dougherty, Marilyn’s first husband, was a colleague of Clemmons’s at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), where Jack was known for his extreme Right-wing views. “The old rascal, he hates the Kennedys,” said Dougherty. “He’s so far Right, I can’t tell you, if he stuck out his head he’d hit himself in the right eye… He would paint the Kennedys as black any way he could.”

Clemmons’s co-conspirators in a battle to bring down the liberal Kennedy clan – whom they thought were too sympathetic to far-Left causes – were Maurice Ries, president of the anti-communist Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals, and private detective turned Right-wing propagandist Frank Capell.

At that initial meeting in September 1962, the three men discussed the possibility of using Marilyn’s death to besmirch the Kennedy brothers. Ries had heard a rumour that Marilyn had been having an affair with Robert Kennedy, then attorney general; according to hearsay, he had promised to marry her, but when he changed his mind she was so angry and bitter she threatened to expose him. In order to shut her up, so the story went, Kennedy had her murdered.

Clemmons and Capell joined forces to investigate Marilyn’s death, determined to start a smear campaign. The result was the slim but poisonous pamphlet The Strange Death of Marilyn Monroe, written by Capell, and published by The Herald of Freedom, a “national anti-Communist educational bi-weekly”, in July 1964.

When Clemmons and Capell discovered from Marilyn’s autopsy – carried out by Thomas Noguchi on the morning of August 5 – the seemingly significant detail that no residues from the pills were found in the star’s stomach, the two men believed they had stumbled upon evidence of foul play. (In fact, they misunderstood and misinterpreted the physical evidence: not all of those who die by overdose have traces of the drugs left in their stomachs.)

The Robert Kennedy murder theory

And so the fantastical murder plot was hatched. Like in a terrible whodunnit, Clemmons and Capell gathered together their suspects in the fetid drawing room of their dark imagination. “Many ‘suicides’ and ‘heart attacks’ and ‘accidental deaths’ are in reality murders ordered by the Communist Party,” wrote Capell. “Marilyn was deeply involved with Left-wingers and identified Communists and her death has many suspicious aspects to it which we shall attempt to bring out by presenting documented evidence.” Capell calls out many in Marilyn’s life as known or suspected communists – Arthur Miller, Dr Engelberg, Norman and Hedda Rosten [writers and friends of Monroe], Lee and Paula Strasberg [her acting teachers] – but he leaves the reader in little doubt as to who was to blame for Marilyn’s death: Robert Kennedy.

“If Marilyn’s death were really murder dressed up to look like an accident or suicide, who would have wanted her out of [the] way?” Capell asks. “The most likely [suspect] would be an ambitious man, already important but wanting to become more important and knowing that a serious scandal might ruin his chances for the biggest job of all. Would he take a gun and shoot her or personally involve himself in the dirty work? No, he would be devious as always and utilise the forces best qualified for the job – the Communist Conspiracy, which is expert in the scientific elimination of its enemies. Marilyn, already surrounded by doubtful people, was easy game.”

In an unpublished letter, written to lawyer and fellow Right-wing activist Helen Clay, dated September 3 1964, Capell admitted to using the Monroe case for his own political ends. He hoped that the resulting bad publicity “would bring home to the New York voters the truth about Bobby Kennedy”. He said that if Kennedy was elected senator, “I am afraid he will become the unofficial ‘Dictator’ in Congress, since he has the support of every known Left-winger group, liberal group etc, etc…”

Robert Kennedy had made many powerful enemies, including J Edgar Hoover, the director of the FBI. Kennedy – whose 1960 book The Enemy Within documented his battle with corrupt labour unions – believed that Hoover used his connections to the mob to try to dig up dirt on the Kennedy family. Hoover was so thrilled by Capell’s central allegation that he took the trouble to write Robert Kennedy a memo that read, “Mr Capell stated he will indicate in his book that you and Miss Monroe were intimate, and that you were in Miss Monroe’s apartment at the time of her death.” However, in the same cache of FBI files, it maintains that “the allegation concerning the attorney general and Miss Monroe has been circulated in the past and has been branded as utterly false”.

Throughout the 1960s, Hoover was on the look-out for anything that he could use to besmirch Robert Kennedy, but no matter how hard he searched, he couldn’t find anything. William Sullivan, assistant director of the FBI, went on the record to state the truth of the matter.

“The stories about Bobby Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe were just stories,” he said. “The original story was invented by a so-called journalist, a Right-wing zealot [Capell] who had a history of spinning wild yarns. It spread like wildfire, of course, and J Edgar Hoover was right there, gleefully fanning the flames.”

Rumoured affairs with both Kennedy brothers

The rumour about Marilyn having an affair first with JFK and then RFK has been branded upon our collective consciousness. So what is the truth about Marilyn and the Kennedys? The first documented evidence of Marilyn and John F Kennedy being in the same room together is from April 12 1957, when they attended a charity event, the Paris Ball at the Waldorf-Astoria, in New York. Both were with their respective spouses – Marilyn with Arthur Miller, Senator Kennedy with his wife of three years, Jacqueline.

There are no photographs of Marilyn and Kennedy together from that evening, and it seems likely that they didn’t even talk to one another that night. The next public event was JFK’s birthday celebration, and Democratic gala fundraiser, at Madison Square Garden on May 19 1962, when Marilyn sang Happy Birthday in front of a crowd of 15,000 people. “I can now retire from politics after having had Happy Birthday sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way,” joked the president.

Afterwards, Marilyn – together with her date for the evening, Isidore Miller, Arthur’s father, and her publicist Pat Newcomb – attended a party at the Manhattan townhouse of [movie studio head] Arthur and Mathilde Krim. This is where the famous photograph of Marilyn, JFK and RFK was taken, the only one known of the three together. In the image, it looks as though the president and his brother might be ogling the star, gazing down at her breasts. Often, in reproduction, the photo is cropped to show only Marilyn and the two Kennedy men, but in reality they were surrounded by a number of other guests.

It’s clear that if Marilyn and the president – who, despite his philandering nature, had a public image as a happy family man – were conducting an affair, they would want to keep it out of the public eye. In various biographies there have been dozens of witnesses – some more reliable than others – who have testified that Marilyn and JFK had been lovers. The statements of Marilyn’s friends such as Henry Rosenfeld, her masseur Ralph Roberts and [actress] Susan Strasberg – all of whom confirmed such a relationship between the two – should be taken seriously.

Rosenfeld maintained that Marilyn’s relationship with JFK started after he became president in 1961 – “She was so excited you’d think she was a teenager” – but that the sexual contact between them was confined to “a very, very few times”. According to Rosenfeld, the couple used to meet up at a place on 53rd Street in New York, and Marilyn travelled to Washington a couple of times, although she never made it into the White House itself. “She would say, ‘I’m going to be with You Know Who again – he’s so important’,” said Rosenfeld. “She was going to bed with the president of the United States. She was awed by big names.”

According to Roberts, Marilyn called JFK “the Gentleman Caller”. At the end of March 1962, she phoned Roberts to tell him that the president had invited her to spend the weekend of 24 to 25 March in Palm Springs, at Bing Crosby’s estate. She told Roberts she was going to travel in disguise, as she often did. “I’m wearing the black wig, carrying an attaché case. I have an identification card with a picture of me wearing the wig. Guess what my name is? Tony Roberts.” She went on to say that the president was anxious that she might be identified by her trademark sexy walk. “He says I would be recognised in the deepest part of Africa from it,” she said.

From Palm Springs, Marilyn telephoned Roberts again and told him about a conversation she had with a friend – whom he took to be the president – about her walk and her knowledge of physiology. During the call, she passed the phone to the president – Roberts recognised JFK’s voice – and the masseur and the leader of the free world (and a sufferer of back problems) had a brief chat about the psoas muscle. “He [Kennedy] said that the little massaging I did on his back worked wonders,” she told Roberts on another occasion. “I replied that I’d learnt from a master. He remarked, ‘Well, he might be the master, but you added a touch I bet he doesn’t have.’”

The truth that silences the rumours

Those who believe the theory that Robert Kennedy killed Marilyn Monroe – or had her murdered – often cite a taped conversation between Dr Greenson and magician turned celebrity photographer Billy Woodfield, one of the first media representatives to turn up at Fifth Helena Drive in the early hours of August 5 1962. Working with journalist Joe Hyams of the New York Herald Tribune, Woodfield started to “play detective”.

The week after Marilyn’s death he claimed that he’d discovered from a pilot’s log in Santa Monica that a helicopter had been ordered to pick up a passenger from Peter Lawford’s beach house in the early hours of August 5 and take them to Los Angeles Airport. “It showed clearly that a helicopter had picked up Robert Kennedy at the Santa Monica Beach,” Woodfield said. Woodfield and Hyams realised that if this were true, they had a big scoop on their hands and requested a comment from Robert Kennedy’s office, which reportedly asked them not to run the story. Hyams wrote it up anyway and offered it to his newspaper, which decided not to publish it.

Woodfield did not pursue the story until the German magazine Stern contacted him in 1964 to check out the allegations contained in Frank Capell’s book. During his research, Woodfield tracked down Dr Greenson and recorded their subsequent telephone conversation. The tape – which was featured on the 1985 television documentary Say Goodbye to the President – became famous for the following quote from Greenson: “I can’t explain myself or defend myself without revealing things I don’t want to reveal. You can’t draw a line and I’ll say, ‘I’ll tell you this but I won’t tell you that.’… It’s a terrible position to be in to have to say I can’t talk about it because I can’t tell the whole story… Listen – talk to Bobby Kennedy.”

The implication was clear. Greenson’s taped testimony suggested that Robert Kennedy was the person to blame for Marilyn’s death. However, an examination of the whole taped conversation, instead of this edited segment, casts the so-called revelation in an entirely different light.

After Greenson tells Woodfield about the moral and ethical difficulties involved in talking to a journalist, he adds, “the stories of the gossips are quite fantastic”, a quote missing from the final broadcast. Woodfield asks Greenson whether he will sit down with him for a proper interview. The news of the Capell book is going to break soon, he says, and Greenson replies that nobody will listen if it’s just read by a few people in the John Birch Society, a reference to the Right-wing group. This is the subject they are talking about when Greenson makes his famous “Listen – talk to Bobby Kennedy” comment. They are not discussing who is responsible for Marilyn’s death or anything to do with Marilyn. Rather, they are discussing the possible impact of Capell’s pamphlet. Here is the transcript:

Billy Woodfield: It’s [Capell’s book] going to break all over New York City just before the election. [Bobby Kennedy was standing to be New York senator, a position he secured in November 1964.]

Dr Greenson: Well, when that happens – listen – talk to Bobby Kennedy.

In fact, Robert Kennedy was nowhere near Fifth Helena Drive on August 4 or 5 1962. A set of 15 photographs taken over the course of that weekend places the attorney general, his wife, Ethel, and their four children, together with their hosts, John and Nancy Bates, at a ranch in Gilroy, northern California – over 300 miles away from LA. The Kennedy family arrived at the country home of Bates – a prominent Californian lawyer and a friend of JFK’s from his navy days – on Friday August 3 and stayed until August 5.

It’s time finally to bury the conspiracy theories. As Pat Newcomb stated in an unpublished interview, “Everyone tried to make something out of the most glamorous people of that particular era. That was what they decided to invent… I do not think she was murdered. I am certain she was not murdered. I do not think she meant to kill herself. I think it was an accidental suicide – period.”

With each passing year, Marilyn’s fame seems to grow. Her image continues to haunt our culture. The life story of “the Love Goddess of the Nuclear Age”, as she was dubbed by the writer Clare Boothe Luce in 1964, is told and retold. She is around us, reproduced, reinterpreted, reborn. She is featured in films, fashion spreads, advertising, novels, poetry, opera, video games and plays. And soon, she will be celebrated in a major exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, to mark what would have been her 100th birthday.

It’s no surprise that because Marilyn’s life was cut short, we will always want to imagine the possibilities for the time she had left. She inspires, she arouses, she transfixes, she mesmerises, she brings us together, she divides us: aspects of her biography still fuel heated debates. Above all, she continues to make us feel.

Towards the end of his life, director John Huston was asked about Marilyn’s continuing appeal. Why did interest in her endure? What did this mean, both for him and for the public? He paused and then replied, “Well, simply that she’s still alive.”