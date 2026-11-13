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Do not forget the German Wings pilot who crashed the plane into the French Alps some years ago, I always argued he was a terrorist…listen to the voice recorder. I think he deliberately flew the plane into the Alps as a martyr, killing infidels. Now what about this Lear captain? Did the Secret Service get wind and thus were prepared? Leake is brilliant as is Cullen. I do not agree nor disagree here, no endorsing this. I am sharing as this is a fascinating angle and explanation.

Start Leake here, support:

Learjet Crash & Air Defenses Deployed at Mar-a-Lago

Jeff Gregory steered directly into a dense thunderstorm cell right over Mar-a-Lago one day after announcement that surface-to-air missiles deployed at Mar-a-Lago.

On Saturday, October 31, Dr. Peter McCullough sent me a news story about an announcement that struck me as extremely curious—namely that surface-to-air missile defense systems were being deployed around Mar-a-Lago.

“Why would they do this?” the good doctor asked me.

I found this puzzling, and it immediately suggested to me that intel had picked up chatter about about an attack using drones or suicidal aircraft, and not a missile attack.

I reckoned that no foreign actor deploying missiles would have any chance of succeeding with a missile attack on Mar-a-Lago, given all the US Navy, Coast Guard, and Drug Enforcement Agency assets deployed in the area.

A bit of research revealed that the hardware deployed around Mar-a-Lago is for intercepting incoming drones and aircraft, but not ballistic missiles. “What on earth are the Trump people preparing for,” I wondered. “Do they really believe that someone is planning to hit the president’s house?”

The next day, November 1, I heard that news that a Learjet 60, registration N722BD, commanded by Captain Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Gregory, age 55, of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, had crashed in West Palm Beach, a few miles from Mar-a-Lago.

The next thing that struck me and all my aviation buddies as extremely strange is why on earth Captain Gregory chose to fly directly into an extremely ugly radar return showing dense thunderstorm cells—cells that happened to be between his aircraft’s location and Mar-a-Lago.

I have no formal aviation training, but even so, I would’t have considered flying anywhere near that weather. Instead I would have asked ATC for permission to turn around and head back west.

A close friend who is a captain for a major airline wondered if the aircraft’s weather radar wasn’t functioning or updating properly, or if there was something else going on that impaired the captain’s perception or understanding of the weather into which he was flying.

Here I would like to emphasize that I have NOT formed an opinion about this weird story. On a personal and subjective note, almost every day I wake up strikes me as yet another episode of The Twilight Zone in which public figures and seasoned professionals in various fields do extremely strange and unexpected things.

The most recent episode is Jensen Huang, CEO of the most strategically important company on earth, having a dalliance with a Chinese girl about whom he knew little. When I first this news, I initially thought of a good old boy friend from Alabama who has memorably remarked that, in the great sweep of human drama and conflict, there is only one thing on earth that remains completely undefeated—namely, the power of a sexually beguiling woman. However, on second thought, this strikes me as extremely unlikely. Someone—some security guy— would have observed Mr. Huang getting too close to the woman and taken aggressive action to intervene.

Back to the Learjet crash: this morning I woke up asking myself, “What are the odds that this plane crashed a few miles from Mar-a-Lago the day after I received news that surface-to-air defense systems have been deployed around Mar-a-Lago?

I did an internet search for anyone who might be digging into this angle, and I found the following video on John Cullen’s YouTube channel.

By sharing Cullen’s video, I am NOT endorsing his findings, merely sharing his presentation, which strikes me as intriguing material for further investigation.’